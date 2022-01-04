Categories
10 Best React Video Player Libraries
ry
react-youtube
react.js powered YouTube player component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pr
plyr-react
A simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
rp
react-player
A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
7
Easy to Use
rvj
react-video-js-player
React wrapper for VideoJS.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@times-components/video
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhv
react-hover-video-player
A React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@u-wave/react-vimeo
Vimeo player component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vime/react
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvr
react-video-renderer
Build custom video players effortless
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qp
qier-player
🎬 A simple and easy-to-use h5 video player with highly customizable UI and rich features. / 简单易用的h5播放器，UI 高度定制化，功能丰富。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@u-wave/react-youtube
YouTube player component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
video-react
A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
organism-react-video
Atomic design in React (Organism)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@brightcove/react-player-loader
A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-html5video
A customizeable HTML5 Video React component with i18n and a11y.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-file-viewer
Extendable file viewer for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
react-jw-player
A React Component API for JW Player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsv
react-sublime-video
A sublime video player in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vimeo
React component to load video from Vimeo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-background-video-player
React background video component with simple player API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-media-player
React audio and video player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rap
react-awesome-player
🔥 video.js component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-jplayer
Html5 audio and video player library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
aliplayer-react
React component wrapper for aliplayer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gri
griffith
Zhihu Video Player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfp
react-flv-player
This is a React flv video player for streaming
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-video
🎞 React component to load video from Vimeo or Youtube across any device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-vr-player
VR / 360° Video Player as a React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ryanwalters/react-jw-player
A React Component API for JW Player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-videoplayer
A configrable react html5 video component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brp
brightcove-react-player
React component for Brightcove Player
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@cassette/core
📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
@appigram/react-jplayer
Html5 audio and video player library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpr
vast-player-react
A React Component That Plays Inline VAST 4.0 Ads
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
@cassette/components
📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hmp
hearty-media-player
A React media component which is provides video player with custom video controls, Which can play videos by receiving URLs as input. Watch in action ->
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
