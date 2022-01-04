openbase logo
10 Best React Video Player Libraries

react-youtube

react.js powered YouTube player component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
plyr-react

A simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
react-player

A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
react-video-js-player

React wrapper for VideoJS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@times-components/video

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
4d ago
react-hover-video-player

A React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@u-wave/react-vimeo

Vimeo player component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@vime/react

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-video-renderer

Build custom video players effortless

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
qier-player

🎬 A simple and easy-to-use h5 video player with highly customizable UI and rich features. / 简单易用的h5播放器，UI 高度定制化，功能丰富。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
21d ago

@u-wave/react-youtube

YouTube player component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

video-react

A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

organism-react-video

Atomic design in React (Organism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago

@brightcove/react-player-loader

A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-html5video

A customizeable HTML5 Video React component with i18n and a11y.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy

react-jw-player

A React Component API for JW Player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-sublime-video

A sublime video player in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-vimeo

React component to load video from Vimeo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-background-video-player

React background video component with simple player API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-media-player

React audio and video player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-awesome-player

🔥 video.js component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-jplayer

Html5 audio and video player library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aliplayer-react

React component wrapper for aliplayer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
9mos ago
griffith

Zhihu Video Player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
react-flv-player

This is a React flv video player for streaming

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-video

🎞 React component to load video from Vimeo or Youtube across any device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7yrs ago
react-vr-player

VR / 360° Video Player as a React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@ryanwalters/react-jw-player

A React Component API for JW Player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-videoplayer

A configrable react html5 video component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
5yrs ago
brightcove-react-player

React component for Brightcove Player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@cassette/core

📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@appigram/react-jplayer

Html5 audio and video player library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vast-player-react

A React Component That Plays Inline VAST 4.0 Ads

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@cassette/components

📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hearty-media-player

A React media component which is provides video player with custom video controls, Which can play videos by receiving URLs as input. Watch in action ->

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago