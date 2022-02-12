openbase logo
10 Best React Validation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-hook-form

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant

@hookform/resolvers

📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
488K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
for

formik

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant

uniforms

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-jsonschema-form

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

react-final-form

🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

formsy-react

A form input builder and validator for React JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-credit-cards

Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation
tf

tcomb-form

Forms library for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

informed

A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rmu

react-material-ui-form-validator

Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

uniforms-antd

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
mrf

mobx-react-form

Reactive MobX Form State Management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

prop-types-exact

For use with React PropTypes. Will error on any prop not explicitly specified.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
4yrs ago

simple-react-validator

A simple react form validator inspired by Laravel validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
rsp

react-style-proptype

Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rip

react-immutable-proptypes

PropType validators that work with Immutable.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

availity-reactstrap-validation

Easy to use React validation components compatible for reactstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-schema-form

react form based on json schema for form generation and validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
21d ago
rf

react-form

⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rfv

react-form-validator-core

Core validator component for react forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rv

react-validation

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-validation.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-validation) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/Lesha-spr/react-validation.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/Lesha-spr/react-validation) [![Coverage

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
rps

react-password-strength

A password strength indicator field for use in React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cal

calidation

Red hot form validation for React 🌶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1yr ago
rbv

react-bootstrap-validation

Form validation for react-bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rvm

react-validation-mixin

Simple validation mixin (HoC) for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rt

react-textfield

Elegant text filed of React Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-forms

Forms library for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-validation-layer

An opinionated form validation tool for React apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
win

winterfell

Generate complex, validated and extendable JSON-based forms in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago