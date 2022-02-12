Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-hook-form
📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46
Great Documentation
39
Easy to Use
39
Performant
@hookform/resolvers
📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
488K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
for
formik
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
27
Easy to Use
22
Performant
uniforms
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
react-final-form
🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
formsy-react
A form input builder and validator for React JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-credit-cards
Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
tf
tcomb-form
Forms library for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
informed
A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validator
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
uniforms-antd
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mrf
mobx-react-form
Reactive MobX Form State Management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
prop-types-exact
For use with React PropTypes. Will error on any prop not explicitly specified.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
simple-react-validator
A simple react form validator inspired by Laravel validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-style-proptype
Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-immutable-proptypes
PropType validators that work with Immutable.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
availity-reactstrap-validation
Easy to use React validation components compatible for reactstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-schema-form
react form based on json schema for form generation and validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-form
⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rfv
react-form-validator-core
Core validator component for react forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-validation
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-validation.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-validation) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/Lesha-spr/react-validation.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/Lesha-spr/react-validation) [![Coverage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-password-strength
A password strength indicator field for use in React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cal
calidation
Red hot form validation for React 🌶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbv
react-bootstrap-validation
Form validation for react-bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvm
react-validation-mixin
Simple validation mixin (HoC) for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-textfield
Elegant text filed of React Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-forms
Forms library for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-validation-layer
An opinionated form validation tool for React apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
win
winterfell
Generate complex, validated and extendable JSON-based forms in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package