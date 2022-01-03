Categories
10 Best React Validated/Masked Input Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnf
react-number-format
React component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
608K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
2
Great Documentation
ri
react-imask
vanilla javascript input mask
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
rci
react-code-input
React component for entering and validating PIN code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
28.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-text-mask
Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Abandoned
cj
cleave.js
Format input text content when you are typing...
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rm
react-maskedinput
Masked <input/> React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
@chakra-ui/pin-input
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/number-input
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/numberfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-currency-input-field
React component for an input field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rim
react-input-mask
Input masking component for React. Made with attention to UX.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
424K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ic
input-core
Mask input with simple API and rich customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rifm
React Input Format & Mask, tiny (≈800b) component to transform any input component into formatted or masked input. Supports number, date, phone, currency, credit card, etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-maskinput
Mask input with simple API and rich customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpn
react-phone-number-input
Telephone number input React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ami
antd-mask-input
Ant Design Mask Input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rti
react-telephone-input
React component for entering and validating international telephone numbers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfi
redux-form-input-masks
Input masking with redux-form made easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-payment-inputs
A zero-dependency React Hook & Container to help with payment card input fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-masked-field
A masked input component built in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-text-mask-hoc
A higher-order text-mask component decorator for React and React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-simple-currency
A react input wrapper to mask and handle currency values.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
umi
@viewstools/use-masked-input
A React hook to mask an input using text-mask.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-masked-text
A simple masked text and input text component for React. Based on react-native-masked-text
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-input-enhancements
Set of enhancements for input control
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlm
react-load-mask
React load mask
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-numpad
A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@idui/react-inputs
React Input Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zippytech/react-load-mask
Load Mask for React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.59KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmi
react-masked-input
This component allows for simple, fixed with input textboxes to be masked.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@idui/react-mask-input
React MaskInput Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sfv
string-format-validation
Javascript library to format & validate strings (or Numbers)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mpi
mui-phone-input
A phone number input built with material-ui's TextField
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
