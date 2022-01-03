openbase logo
10 Best React Validated/Masked Input Libraries

rnf

react-number-format

React component to format numbers in an input or as a text.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
608K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri

react-imask

vanilla javascript input mask

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rci

react-code-input

React component for entering and validating PIN code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
28.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-text-mask

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj

cleave.js

Format input text content when you are typing...

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rm

react-maskedinput

Masked <input/> React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

@chakra-ui/pin-input

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/number-input

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

@react-spectrum/numberfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
rci

react-currency-input-field

React component for an input field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rim

react-input-mask

Input masking component for React. Made with attention to UX.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
424K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Buggy
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
ic

input-core

Mask input with simple API and rich customization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

rifm

React Input Format & Mask, tiny (≈800b) component to transform any input component into formatted or masked input. Supports number, date, phone, currency, credit card, etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago
rm

react-maskinput

Mask input with simple API and rich customization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rpn

react-phone-number-input

Telephone number input React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ami

antd-mask-input

Ant Design Mask Input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rti

react-telephone-input

React component for entering and validating international telephone numbers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rfi

redux-form-input-masks

Input masking with redux-form made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpi

react-payment-inputs

A zero-dependency React Hook & Container to help with payment card input fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit

react-masked-field

A masked input component built in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtm

react-text-mask-hoc

A higher-order text-mask component decorator for React and React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsc

react-simple-currency

A react input wrapper to mask and handle currency values.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4yrs ago
umi

@viewstools/use-masked-input

A React hook to mask an input using text-mask.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit

react-masked-text

A simple masked text and input text component for React. Based on react-native-masked-text

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rie

react-input-enhancements

Set of enhancements for input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rlm

react-load-mask

React load mask

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
rn

react-numpad

A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
1yr ago

@idui/react-inputs

React Input Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
1mo ago

@zippytech/react-load-mask

Load Mask for React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmi

react-masked-input

This component allows for simple, fixed with input textboxes to be masked.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit

@idui/react-mask-input

React MaskInput Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3mos ago
sfv

string-format-validation

Javascript library to format & validate strings (or Numbers)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mpi

mui-phone-input

A phone number input built with material-ui's TextField

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago