openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Tree Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

rc-tree

React Tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
741K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rdt

react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rtg

react-tree-graph

A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-sortable-tree

Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rt

react-treeview

Easy, light, flexible tree view made with React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvt

react-virtualized-tree

A virtualized tree view component making use of react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rct

react-checkbox-tree

A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rct

react-complex-tree

Unopinionated Accessible Tree Component with Multi-Select and Drag-And-Drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-treeview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-treegrid

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-treelist

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-treemap

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
6d ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-treebeard

React Tree View Component. Data-Driven, Fast, Efficient and Customisable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
61.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rft

react-family-tree

React component that renders a family tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rst

react-simple-tree-menu

A simple React tree menu component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rat

react-animated-tree

🌲Simple to use, configurable tree view with full support for drop-in animations

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-ui-tree

React tree component with drag & drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago

treeview-react-bootstrap

Nice, easy to use component to displaying tree structures, made with React and Twitter Bootstrap

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rtm

react-treeview-mui

React Component for treeviews that can use material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
rtm

react-tree-menu

A stateless tree menu component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-draggable-tree

TreeView with move and copy in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
rct

react-collapsible-tree

React Tree View

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation