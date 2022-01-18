Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
rc-tree
React Tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
741K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rtg
react-tree-graph
A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-sortable-tree
Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rt
react-treeview
Easy, light, flexible tree view made with React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvt
react-virtualized-tree
A virtualized tree view component making use of react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rct
react-checkbox-tree
A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-complex-tree
Unopinionated Accessible Tree Component with Multi-Select and Drag-And-Drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treeview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-treegrid
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treelist
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-treemap
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-treebeard
React Tree View Component. Data-Driven, Fast, Efficient and Customisable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
61.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rft
react-family-tree
React component that renders a family tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rst
react-simple-tree-menu
A simple React tree menu component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rat
react-animated-tree
🌲Simple to use, configurable tree view with full support for drop-in animations
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-ui-tree
React tree component with drag & drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
treeview-react-bootstrap
Nice, easy to use component to displaying tree structures, made with React and Twitter Bootstrap
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-treeview-mui
React Component for treeviews that can use material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-tree-menu
A stateless tree menu component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-tree
TreeView with move and copy in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
rct
react-collapsible-tree
React Tree View
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package