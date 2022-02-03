openbase logo
10 Best React Touch Events Libraries

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-easy-swipe

Easy handler for common swipe operations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
251K
Last Commit
7mos ago

rc-hammerjs

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-hammerjs

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-fastclick

Fast Touch Events for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-reorder

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-tappable

Tappable component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
855
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-touch-events

Enable tap / swipe events for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-touch

React wrapper components that make touch events easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-point

Fast touch events for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-swipe-events

Swipe (Touch) event for react component as npm package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-swiper

Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-event-components

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-outside-events

Handle events from outside of element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-gestures

React gesture recognizers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
react-touch-visualizer

React component for overlaying touch events. Useful for demos and debugging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago