10 Best React Touch Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
res
react-easy-swipe
Easy handler for common swipe operations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
251K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-hammerjs
ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-hammerjs
ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fastclick
Fast Touch Events for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reorder
Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tappable
Tappable component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
855
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rte
react-touch-events
Enable tap / swipe events for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-touch
React wrapper components that make touch events easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-point
Fast touch events for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rse
react-swipe-events
Swipe (Touch) event for react component as npm package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-swiper
Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-event-components
🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
roe
react-outside-events
Handle events from outside of element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gestures
React gesture recognizers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtv
react-touch-visualizer
React component for overlaying touch events. Useful for demos and debugging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
