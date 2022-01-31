Categories
10 Best React Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-tooltip
react tooltip component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
829K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
rc-tooltip
React Tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
rea
@tippyjs/react
React component for Tippy.js (official)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
425K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
@chakra-ui/tooltip
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-popper
Official library to use Popper on React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.6
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
9
Poor Documentation
7
Hard to Use
4
Highly Customizable
victory-tooltip
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-tooltip
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-tooltip
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
too
@visx/tooltip
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/tooltip
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
69.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
too
@vx/tooltip
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-hint
Tooltip component for React, Preact, Inferno
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
rpt
react-popper-tooltip
A React hook to effortlessly build smart tooltips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blueprintjs/popover2
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/tooltip
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-overlays
Utilities for creating robust overlay components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
846
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-tooltips
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/tooltip
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
too
@react-md/tooltip
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/tooltip
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-tooltip
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-floater
Advanced tooltips for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.component-tooltip
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@crave/farmblocks-tooltip
React components for building web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/tooltip
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-hover
React hover --- make hover easy http://cht8687.github.io/react-hover/example/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-tooltip
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-simple-tooltip
A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc-tooltip
React Tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
realayers
☁ Layer Components - Dialogs, Drawers, Tooltips, Popovers, Menus, Notifications and Context Menus
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@idui/react-popover
React Popover Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-useportal
🌀 React hook for Portals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pos
postel
tiny react library for building tooltips, flyovers, menus and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
870
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-sticky-mouse-tooltip
React tooltip component that follow mouse cursor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-path-tooltip
A simple yet beautiful react tooltip component for SVG-Paths.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tippy
A lightweight tooltip for React. Based on tippy.js and powered by Popper.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
66.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
too
@atlaskit/tooltip
A tooltip is a floating, non-actionable label used to explain a user interface element or feature.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtl
react-tooltip-lite
React tooltip, focused on simplicity and performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-portal-tooltip
Awesome React tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
@react-bootstrap/react-popper
React wrapper around Popper.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlt
react-lightweight-tooltip
A lightweight React.js tooltip component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-svg-tooltip
React component to create tooltips for SVG elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rew
react-ellipsis-with-tooltip
truncates (with ellipsis) overflowing text elements and adds a tooltip https://amirfefer.github.io/react-ellipsis-with-tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-power-tooltip
A powerful and flexible React tooltip and menu library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hig
highlightable
ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user selection.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rat
react-aria-tooltip
ReactJS ARIA tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
