10 Best React Tooltip Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rt

react-tooltip

react tooltip component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
829K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation

rc-tooltip

React Tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
rea

@tippyjs/react

React component for Tippy.js (official)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
425K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

@chakra-ui/tooltip

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
rp

react-popper

Official library to use Popper on React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6M
Last Commit
User Rating
2.6/ 5
10
Top Feedback
9Poor Documentation
7Hard to Use
4Highly Customizable

victory-tooltip

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
17d ago

@radix-ui/react-tooltip

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@fluentui/react-tooltip

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
too

@visx/tooltip

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
19d ago

@reach/tooltip

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
69.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
too

@vx/tooltip

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
rh

react-hint

Tooltip component for React, Preact, Inferno

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
rpt

react-popper-tooltip

A React hook to effortlessly build smart tooltips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago

@blueprintjs/popover2

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
4d ago

@react-spectrum/tooltip

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-overlays

Utilities for creating robust overlay components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
846
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7mos ago

@zendeskgarden/react-tooltips

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4d ago

@clayui/tooltip

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
3d ago
too

@react-md/tooltip

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@commercetools-uikit/tooltip

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-tooltip

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
rf

react-floater

Advanced tooltips for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@teambit/ui.component-tooltip

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rp

reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@crave/farmblocks-tooltip

React components for building web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/tooltip

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
4d ago
rh

react-hover

React hover --- make hover easy http://cht8687.github.io/react-hover/example/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-tooltip

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rst

react-simple-tooltip

A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2d ago

rmc-tooltip

React Tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

realayers

☁ Layer Components - Dialogs, Drawers, Tooltips, Popovers, Menus, Notifications and Context Menus

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
14d ago

@idui/react-popover

React Popover Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6d ago
ru

react-useportal

🌀 React hook for Portals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
pos

postel

tiny react library for building tooltips, flyovers, menus and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
870
Last Commit
8mos ago
rsm

react-sticky-mouse-tooltip

React tooltip component that follow mouse cursor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rpt

react-path-tooltip

A simple yet beautiful react tooltip component for SVG-Paths.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rt

react-tippy

A lightweight tooltip for React. Based on tippy.js and powered by Popper.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
66.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
too

@atlaskit/tooltip

A tooltip is a floating, non-actionable label used to explain a user interface element or feature.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
rtl

react-tooltip-lite

React tooltip, focused on simplicity and performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rpt

react-portal-tooltip

Awesome React tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

@react-bootstrap/react-popper

React wrapper around Popper.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
rlt

react-lightweight-tooltip

A lightweight React.js tooltip component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rst

react-svg-tooltip

React component to create tooltips for SVG elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rew

react-ellipsis-with-tooltip

truncates (with ellipsis) overflowing text elements and adds a tooltip https://amirfefer.github.io/react-ellipsis-with-tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rpt

react-power-tooltip

A powerful and flexible React tooltip and menu library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
hig

highlightable

ReactJS component that help you highlight ranges of text and give you callbacks to detect user selection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
1yr ago
rat

react-aria-tooltip

ReactJS ARIA tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
1yr ago