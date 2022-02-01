Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
6.83KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
rht
react-hot-toast
Smoking hot React Notifications 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rc-notification
React Notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications
🍞 A toast notification system for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rrt
react-redux-toastr
react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/toast
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rea
reapop
📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ale
@react-md/alert
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-notifications-component
Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/toast
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
465
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-alert
alerts for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
tm
toast-me
Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
izitoast-react
react wrapper for izi toast
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-simple-snackbar
A really simple React snackbar component ⚛︎
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-semantic-toasts
React Semantic UI notifications library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-notification-system
A complete and totally customizable component for notifications in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
tn
toasted-notes
Flexible, easy to implement toast notifications for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-notification-system-redux
Redux wrapper for react-notification-system
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cogo-toast
Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React. Only ~ 4kb gzip, with styles and icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toast
Minimal toast notifications for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
740
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-custom-popup
react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toastr
React.js toastr component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-notify-toast
Toast notifications for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toasts
Simple react alerter
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
butter-toast
butter-smooth toast notifications for react apps
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
908
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlt
react-lite-toast
A minimal and lite toast notification for react ⚡
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtn
react-toast-notification
Toast Notification based on Bootstrap Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-interaction
Collection of components for interaction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmn
react-materialui-notifications
Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
aj-toaster
🥪 Simplest Toaster for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-toast-component
🍞 The tini-est react toast. (3.1kB - minified & gzipped)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-s-alert-khardenstine
Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-meerkat
Alerts for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
toa
@dcp-ui/toast
Notification component with toasted-note and 2 components : Growl and Snackbar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtn
react-toasted-notifications
React hook base toast notification package for React JS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-easy-notify
A React Library For Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
toa
@ajoelp/toast
Toast message library for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-simple-toaster
Simple toast message provided for React web application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
st
sh-toast
A simple toast notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toastification
React Toast-Notifications made easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package