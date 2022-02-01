openbase logo
10 Best React Toast Libraries

react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
react-hot-toast

Smoking hot React Notifications 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

rc-notification

React Notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-toast-notifications

🍞 A toast notification system for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-redux-toastr

react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/toast

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
reapop

📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@clayui/alert

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/alert

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
react-notifications-component

Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@welcome-ui/toast

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
465
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-alert

alerts for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
toast-me

Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago
izitoast-react

react wrapper for izi toast

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-simple-snackbar

A really simple React snackbar component ⚛︎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-semantic-toasts

React Semantic UI notifications library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
react-notification-system

A complete and totally customizable component for notifications in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
toasted-notes

Flexible, easy to implement toast notifications for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
react-notification-system-redux

Redux wrapper for react-notification-system

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cogo-toast

Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React. Only ~ 4kb gzip, with styles and icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-toast

Minimal toast notifications for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
740
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-custom-popup

react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-toastr

React.js toastr component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-notify-toast

Toast notifications for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-toasts

Simple react alerter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
butter-toast

butter-smooth toast notifications for react apps

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
908
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-lite-toast

A minimal and lite toast notification for react ⚡

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-toast-notification

Toast Notification based on Bootstrap Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
react-interaction

Collection of components for interaction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-materialui-notifications

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aj-toaster

🥪 Simplest Toaster for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-toast-component

🍞 The tini-est react toast. (3.1kB - minified & gzipped)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-s-alert-khardenstine

Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-meerkat

Alerts for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@dcp-ui/toast

Notification component with toasted-note and 2 components : Growl and Snackbar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
react-toasted-notifications

React hook base toast notification package for React JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-easy-notify

A React Library For Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
@ajoelp/toast

Toast message library for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-simple-toaster

Simple toast message provided for React web application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sh-toast

A simple toast notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-toastification

React Toast-Notifications made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago