10 Best React Timer Libraries

use-timer

A timer hook for React

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
152
10.1K
1d ago
5.0/ 5
react-idle-timer

User activity timer component

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
612
192K
4mos ago
react-time-sync

A React library to synchronize timers across an application

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
33
388
4d ago
react-interval

🍇 Monorepo for React components

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
47
6.5K
10mos ago
elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1
754
6mos ago
react-timing-hooks

React hooks for setTimeout, setInterval, requestAnimationFrame, requestIdleCallback

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
19
356
12d ago

react-timer-mixin

TimerMixin provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
311
139K
4yrs ago
react-compound-timer

Create timers easily with React!

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
127
23.8K
2yrs ago
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
react-timeout

Component wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
129
16.1K
1yr ago
react-use-timeout

React hooks for setTimeout and setInterval.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
4
3.3K
3yrs ago
react-countdown-clock

HTML5 canvas countdown clock React component

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
183
1.3K
6mos ago
reactutils

Common utilities for React based apps

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
331
react-timer

A simple react timer component

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
22
239
2yrs ago
react-timer-wrapper

Composable React Timer component that passes status props to children, in addition to some basic callbacks. Can be used at a countdown timer ⏲ or as stopwatch ⏱ to track time while active.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
13
137
1yr ago
react-interval-timer

React Component Wrapper for setTimeout and setInterval.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
81
3yrs ago
react-timers-hooks

React reusable hooks for Timeout and Interval

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
65
1yr ago
use-timeoutable-interval

A react hook to schedule and clear timed functions declaratively

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
0
29
2yrs ago
react-time-counter

very simple react timer component with multiple customisation options along with callback support

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
23
use-set-safe-timeout

React hook that provides a version of 'window.setTimeout' that clears the timeout on unmount

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1
8
1yr ago
react-with-timer-hoc

React HOC that simplifies usage of setTimeout-based timers.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
6
5yrs ago
@hooks/timeout

React hook to delay function execution

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
4
use-cancelable-timeout

Declarative React hook for executing (and canceling) a function after a timeout.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
3
3yrs ago
react-usesessiontimer

A hook to get session timer functionality

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
0
1
3yrs ago
redux-saga-timer

setTimeout-support for sagas and side-effects

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
