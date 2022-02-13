Categories
ut
use-timer
A timer hook for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rit
react-idle-timer
User activity timer component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rts
react-time-sync
A React library to synchronize timers across an application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
388
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-interval
🍇 Monorepo for React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etl
elapsed-time-logger
Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rth
react-timing-hooks
React hooks for setTimeout, setInterval, requestAnimationFrame, requestIdleCallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-timer-mixin
TimerMixin provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-compound-timer
Create timers easily with React!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
23.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
rt
react-timeout
Component wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rut
react-use-timeout
React hooks for setTimeout and setInterval.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-countdown-clock
HTML5 canvas countdown clock React component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
reactutils
Common utilities for React based apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-timer
A simple react timer component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtw
react-timer-wrapper
Composable React Timer component that passes status props to children, in addition to some basic callbacks. Can be used at a countdown timer ⏲ or as stopwatch ⏱ to track time while active.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rit
react-interval-timer
React Component Wrapper for setTimeout and setInterval.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rth
react-timers-hooks
React reusable hooks for Timeout and Interval
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uti
use-timeoutable-interval
A react hook to schedule and clear timed functions declaratively
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-time-counter
very simple react timer component with multiple customisation options along with callback support
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uss
use-set-safe-timeout
React hook that provides a version of 'window.setTimeout' that clears the timeout on unmount
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwt
react-with-timer-hoc
React HOC that simplifies usage of setTimeout-based timers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tim
@hooks/timeout
React hook to delay function execution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uct
use-cancelable-timeout
Declarative React hook for executing (and canceling) a function after a timeout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-usesessiontimer
A hook to get session timer functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
redux-saga-timer
setTimeout-support for sagas and side-effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package