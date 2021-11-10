openbase logo
10 Best React Timeline Libraries

react-calendar-timeline

A modern and responsive react timeline component.

1.5K
20.3K
3mos ago
3.4/ 5
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
rsp

react-step-progress-bar

A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.

11.5K
4.0/ 5
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rc

react-chrono

🕜 Modern Timeline Component for React

2.9K
2K
9d ago

rc-steps

React Steps

286
636K
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-gantt

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

210
2K
6d ago
rvt

react-vertical-timeline-component

Vertical timeline for React.js

766
15.7K
4mos ago
rwt

react-window-timeline

A modern and responsive headless React timeline component.

8
67
8mos ago
rch

react-calendar-heatmap

An svg calendar heatmap inspired by github's contribution graph

924
16.6K
2yrs ago

react-timeline-9000

React Timeline

220
84
12d ago
rht

react-horizontal-timeline

[Not maintained] A Timeline component

275
1.8K
5mos ago