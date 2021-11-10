Categories
10 Best React Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-calendar-timeline
A modern and responsive react timeline component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 1.5K
1.5K
Weekly Downloads 20.3K
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Abandoned
2
Poor Documentation
rsp
react-step-progress-bar
A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads 11.5K
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc
react-chrono
🕜 Modern Timeline Component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 2.9K
2.9K
Weekly Downloads 2K
2K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-steps
React Steps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 286
286
Weekly Downloads 636K
636K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-gantt
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
Not Found
GitHub Stars 210
210
Weekly Downloads 2K
2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvt
react-vertical-timeline-component
Vertical timeline for React.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 766
766
Weekly Downloads 15.7K
15.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rwt
react-window-timeline
A modern and responsive headless React timeline component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 8
8
Weekly Downloads 67
67
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rch
react-calendar-heatmap
An svg calendar heatmap inspired by github's contribution graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 924
924
Weekly Downloads 16.6K
16.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-timeline-9000
React Timeline
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 220
220
Weekly Downloads 84
84
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rht
react-horizontal-timeline
[Not maintained] A Timeline component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 275
275
Weekly Downloads 1.8K
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
