10 Best React Textfield Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-mentions

@mention people in a textarea

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

react-text-mask

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned

material-ui-search-bar

Material design search bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/input

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/editable

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

@react-aria/textfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/textfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/searchfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/field

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
458
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/input-text

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/textarea

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
4d ago
@atlaskit/textfield

A text field is an input that allows a user to write or edit text.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit

@material/react-text-field

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-filter-box

Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-text-input

Textarea and input components with custom scrollbars and autogrow in both axes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-input-enhancements

Set of enhancements for input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
r3f-text-field

React three fiber input field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-input-field

React Input Field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
checkable-material-ui

A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a checkbox and a provided component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago

reactackle-text-field

Open-source components library built with React and Styled-Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@react-mdc/textfield

React wrapper of Google's Material Components Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-textfield

Elegant text filed of React Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mdl-reactjs

Material Design Lite for React JS

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago

goten-react-text-field

Text Field for react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-shadow-textfield

☁️A react textfield component that actually looks nice.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@materialr/textfield

Material textfield implementation for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
material-ui-expandable-text-field

Expandable TextField from the react Material-UI components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@arterial/textfield

Another React Material Components Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
@atomik-ui/textfield

A React component used by Atomik

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
@kalamazoo/textfield

Text Field Component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
polythene-react-textfield

Polythene for React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

@rakuten-rex/text-field

A form component that allows input of text on one line.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
resizable-textfield

A lightweight React package that allows you to have a textfield with the length of its text dynamically

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago