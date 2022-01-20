Categories
10 Best React Textfield Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-mentions
@mention people in a textarea
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
react-text-mask
Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Abandoned
material-ui-search-bar
Material design search bar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/input
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/editable
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-aria/textfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/textfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/searchfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/field
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
458
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/input-text
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/textarea
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
@atlaskit/textfield
A text field is an input that allows a user to write or edit text.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-text-field
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-filter-box
Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rti
react-text-input
Textarea and input components with custom scrollbars and autogrow in both axes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-input-enhancements
Set of enhancements for input control
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtf
r3f-text-field
React three fiber input field
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-input-field
React Input Field
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cmu
checkable-material-ui
A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a checkbox and a provided component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reactackle-text-field
Open-source components library built with React and Styled-Components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-mdc/textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mr
mdl-reactjs
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
goten-react-text-field
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-shadow-textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@materialr/textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-expandable-text-field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
@arterial/textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tex
@atomik-ui/textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
@kalamazoo/textfield
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prt
polythene-react-textfield
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rakuten-rex/text-field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
resizable-textfield
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
