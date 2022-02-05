Categories
10 Best React Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rta
react-tag-autocomplete
⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgm
react-gtm-module
React Google Tag Manager
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
296K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rt
react-tagsinput
Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-tag-input
A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tag
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rc-select
React Select
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tag
@yaireo/tagify
🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/tag
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-chip-input
A chip input field using Material-UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdt
react-draggable-tags
A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pathofdev/react-tag-input
A simple tag input component for React with editable tags
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectize
A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-tokeninput
Tokeninput component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-tagged-input
React component to render tags from a text input
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-materialui-tags
A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sentisis/react-tags-input
[Not Actively Maintained] An input control that handles tags interaction with copy-paste and custom type support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
