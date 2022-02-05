openbase logo
10 Best React Tags Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
react-tag-autocomplete

⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-gtm-module

React Google Tag Manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
296K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-tagsinput

Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-tag-input

A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/tag

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
@yaireo/tagify

🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@welcome-ui/tag

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
4d ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

material-ui-chip-input

A chip input field using Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-draggable-tags

A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@pathofdev/react-tag-input

A simple tag input component for React with editable tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-selectize

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-tokeninput

Tokeninput component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-tagged-input

React component to render tags from a text input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-materialui-tags

A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@sentisis/react-tags-input

[Not Actively Maintained] An input control that handles tags interaction with copy-paste and custom type support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago