10 Best React Tabs Navigation Libraries

react-tabs

An accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-navigation/bottom-tabs

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
276K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

react-navigation-tabs

Tab navigators for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/tabs

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
ti

tab-indexer

Tab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@radix-ui/react-tabs

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.3K
Last Commit
12d ago

@fluentui/react-tabs

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@reach/tabs

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
104K
Last Commit
2mos ago

rc-tabs

React Tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
466
Weekly Downloads
660K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/tabs

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/tabs

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
511
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-tabs

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4d ago

@ndla/tabs

NDLA frontend packages

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
5d ago

flexlayout-react

A multi-tab layout manager

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
tab

@react-md/tabs

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-tabs

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
12d ago

rc-dock

Dock Layout for React Component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
rrt

react-responsive-tabs

React responsive tabs http://maslianok.github.io/react-responsive-tabs/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@welcome-ui/tabs

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
4d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
tab

@bumaga/tabs

React tabs with hooks

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rst

react-stateful-tabs

Preserve the internal state of a component when it’s hidden.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago

rmc-tabs

React Mobile Tabs Component (web & react-native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rat

react-aria-tabpanel

A fully accessible, extravagantly flexible, React-powered Tab Panel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmt

@s-ui/react-molecule-tabs

> Basic component for tabs allowing versions with or without icons and classic or highlighted variants

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
rtr

react-tabs-redux

Simple, fully customizable React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs

A Material Design bottom tab navigator for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rt

@hashicorp/react-tabs

Display content in a tabbed interface

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
rwt

react-web-tabs

Declarative, modular and accessible React tabs component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tab

@govuk-react/tabs

govuk-react Tabs component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit

@material/react-tab

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@material/react-tab-scroller

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rt

react-tabtab

💃 Make your react tab dance🕺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@material/react-tab-bar

Material Components for React (MDC React)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-simpletabs

Just a simple tabs component built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
648
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tab

@not-govuk/tabs

A component that lets users navigate between related sections of content, displaying one section at a time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
rst

react-swipeable-tabs

React Swipeable tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rdt

react-draggable-tabs

Draggable atom-like tabs for React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
1yr ago
rct

react-context-tabs

Flexible tabs for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@quid/react-tabs-provider

Collection of React components used at Quid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
rt

react-tabify

A dead simple tab component for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-panels

React.js panel widget with support for tabs, toolbars, buttons and customizable themes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rtp

react-tab-panel

React TabPanel

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
mt

material-tabs

A simple React package that provides the Material Design tab component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rtn

react-tabs-navigation

react-tabs-navigation is a nice react component that enables navigation through tabs in your web app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rrs

react-re-super-tabs

React reusable tab component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
re

react-elements

A library of reusable React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-navigation-tabs-cm

Tab navigators for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsp

react-simple-panels

A simple React Panels without tabs and internal state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago