10 Best React Tabs Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-tabs
An accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
Routing and navigation for your React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
276K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-navigation-tabs
Tab navigators for React Navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tabs
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ti
tab-indexer
Tab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@radix-ui/react-tabs
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-tabs
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/tabs
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
104K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-tabs
React Tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
466
Weekly Downloads
660K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/tabs
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/tabs
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
511
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-tabs
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ndla/tabs
NDLA frontend packages
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
flexlayout-react
A multi-tab layout manager
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@react-md/tabs
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-tabs
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-dock
Dock Layout for React Component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrt
react-responsive-tabs
React responsive tabs http://maslianok.github.io/react-responsive-tabs/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/tabs
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@bumaga/tabs
React tabs with hooks
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-stateful-tabs
Preserve the internal state of a component when it’s hidden.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc-tabs
React Mobile Tabs Component (web & react-native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rat
react-aria-tabpanel
A fully accessible, extravagantly flexible, React-powered Tab Panel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
@s-ui/react-molecule-tabs
> Basic component for tabs allowing versions with or without icons and classic or highlighted variants
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtr
react-tabs-redux
Simple, fully customizable React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs
A Material Design bottom tab navigator for React Navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
@hashicorp/react-tabs
Display content in a tabbed interface
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwt
react-web-tabs
Declarative, modular and accessible React tabs component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tab
@govuk-react/tabs
govuk-react Tabs component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-tab
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-tab-scroller
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tabtab
💃 Make your react tab dance🕺
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-tab-bar
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-simpletabs
Just a simple tabs component built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
648
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@not-govuk/tabs
A component that lets users navigate between related sections of content, displaying one section at a time.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-swipeable-tabs
React Swipeable tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdt
react-draggable-tabs
Draggable atom-like tabs for React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-context-tabs
Flexible tabs for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@quid/react-tabs-provider
Collection of React components used at Quid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tabify
A dead simple tab component for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-panels
React.js panel widget with support for tabs, toolbars, buttons and customizable themes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtp
react-tab-panel
React TabPanel
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
material-tabs
A simple React package that provides the Material Design tab component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtn
react-tabs-navigation
react-tabs-navigation is a nice react component that enables navigation through tabs in your web app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-re-super-tabs
React reusable tab component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
re
react-elements
A library of reusable React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-navigation-tabs-cm
Tab navigators for React Navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-simple-panels
A simple React Panels without tabs and internal state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
