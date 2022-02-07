Categories
10 Best React Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-table
⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
989K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13
Highly Customizable
11
Hard to Use
9
Great Documentation
md
mui-datatables
Datatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
54.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
rc-table
React Table
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
719K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
react-data-grid
Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rd
react-datasheet
Excel-like data grid (table) component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsuite-table
A React table component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
mt
material-table
Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Buggy
3
Great Documentation
@chakra-ui/table
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
