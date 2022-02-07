openbase logo
10 Best React Table Libraries

react-table

⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React

TypeScript Icon
16.2K
989K
7d ago
4.3/ 5
36
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
mui-datatables

Datatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com

TypeScript Icon
2.3K
54.3K
4mos ago
4.8/ 5
8
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

TypeScript Icon
23.2K
879K
9mos ago
4.7/ 5
53
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

rc-table

React Table

TypeScript Icon
924
719K
1mo ago
4.0/ 5
1
gridjs

Advanced table plugin

TypeScript Icon
3.3K
5.5K
19d ago
4.3/ 5
3
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

react-data-grid

Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component

TypeScript Icon
5.1K
73.9K
3d ago
3.5/ 5
2
1Poor Documentation
react-datasheet

Excel-like data grid (table) component for React

TypeScript Icon
4.9K
30.6K
4d ago
5.0/ 5
1
rsuite-table

A React table component.

TypeScript Icon
499
22.8K
2d ago
3.7/ 5
3
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
material-table

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features

TypeScript Icon
3.2K
120K
10mos ago
4.1/ 5
11
6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation

@chakra-ui/table

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

TypeScript Icon
23.9K
227K
9d ago