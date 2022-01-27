Categories
10 Best React Syntax Highlighting Libraries
react-error-overlay
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
1
Performant
low
lowlight
Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
rsh
react-syntax-highlighter
syntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-code-editor
Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
rcb
react-code-blocks
Modified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
ref
refractor
Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/prism
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uiw/react-codemirror
CodeMirror 6 component for React. @codemirror https://uiwjs.github.io/react-codemirror/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
prism-react-renderer
🖌️ Renders highlighted Prism output to React (+ theming & vendored Prism)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
323K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-codemirror2
Codemirror integrated components for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@readme/syntax-highlighter
ReadMe's React-based syntax highlighter
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lowlight
Syntax highlighter for React, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-fast-highlight
A fast react component wrapper for highlight.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhw
react-highlight-words
React component to highlight words within a larger body of text
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
266K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-refractor
Syntax highlighter for React based on Prism/refractor, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-highlight
React component for syntax highlighting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhj
react-highlight.js
A simple React wrapper around the Highlight.js library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-prism
React.js + prismjs syntax hightlight component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-filter-box
Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-json-syntax-highlighter
Serialize javascript objects as highlighted, formatted json
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsh
graphql-syntax-highlighter-react
A React component for highlighting GraphQL syntax.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrl
remark-react-lowlight
Syntax highlighting for remark-react through lowlight (MIT)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-syntax-highlight
React component for syntax highlighting.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhj
react-highlight-js
React component for syntax highlighting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reg
react-error-guard
⚛️An overlay for displaying stack frames based on create-react-app/packages/react-error-overlay
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-illuminate
Syntax Highlighter made for and in ES6. Works both on Node and Browser (React too!).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
