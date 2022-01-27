openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Syntax Highlighting Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-error-overlay

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
low

lowlight

Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsh

react-syntax-highlighter

syntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc

react-simple-code-editor

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
rcb

react-code-blocks

Modified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ref

refractor

Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
1mo ago

@theme-ui/prism

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago

@uiw/react-codemirror

CodeMirror 6 component for React. @codemirror https://uiwjs.github.io/react-codemirror/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
19d ago

prism-react-renderer

🖌️ Renders highlighted Prism output to React (+ theming & vendored Prism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
323K
Last Commit
6d ago
rc

react-codemirror2

Codemirror integrated components for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@readme/syntax-highlighter

ReadMe's React-based syntax highlighter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
13d ago
rl

react-lowlight

Syntax highlighter for React, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-fast-highlight

A fast react component wrapper for highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
6d ago
rhw

react-highlight-words

React component to highlight words within a larger body of text

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
266K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

react-refractor

Syntax highlighter for React based on Prism/refractor, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rh

react-highlight

React component for syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rhj

react-highlight.js

A simple React wrapper around the Highlight.js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

react-prism

React.js + prismjs syntax hightlight component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfb

react-filter-box

Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-json-syntax-highlighter

Serialize javascript objects as highlighted, formatted json

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gsh

graphql-syntax-highlighter-react

A React component for highlighting GraphQL syntax.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
rrl

remark-react-lowlight

Syntax highlighting for remark-react through lowlight (MIT)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsh

react-syntax-highlight

React component for syntax highlighting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rhj

react-highlight-js

React component for syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
reg

react-error-guard

⚛️An overlay for displaying stack frames based on create-react-app/packages/react-error-overlay

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ri

react-illuminate

Syntax Highlighter made for and in ES6. Works both on Node and Browser (React too!).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago