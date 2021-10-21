openbase logo
10 Best React Swipe Libraries

rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant

nuka-carousel

Pure React Carousel Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
8hrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs

react-slick

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
rac

react-alice-carousel

React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
rsv

react-swipeable-views

A React component for swipeable views. ❄️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rs

react-swipe

↔️ Swipe.js as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rim

react-image-magnify

A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-image-lightbox

React lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

@brainhubeu/react-carousel

A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
ris

react-id-swiper

A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

react-swipeable

React swipe event handler hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
roc

react-owl-carousel2

React + Owl Carousel 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

@welcome-ui/swiper

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
4d ago
rtc

react-touch-carousel

Ultra-customizable carousel framework for React.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rfp

react-flip-page

A React.js implementation of the Flipboard page swipe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
460
Last Commit
3mos ago
fr

fslightbox-react

Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for React.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rds

react-dynamic-swiper

React wrapper around iDangerous swiper that auto-magically re-initializes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rc

re-carousel

Minimal carousel component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
rsc

react-slick-carousel

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rs

react-swiper

Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rsc

react-swipe-card

Tinder style swipe cards

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rgg

react-gesture-gallery

a react image gallery with gesture support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago