Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Swipe Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
nuka-carousel
Pure React Carousel Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
8hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slick
React carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
19
Buggy
rac
react-alice-carousel
React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
rsv
react-swipeable-views
A React component for swipeable views. ❄️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rs
react-swipe
↔️ Swipe.js as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rim
react-image-magnify
A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-image-lightbox
React lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
@brainhubeu/react-carousel
A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
ris
react-id-swiper
A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
react-swipeable
React swipe event handler hook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
roc
react-owl-carousel2
React + Owl Carousel 2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
@welcome-ui/swiper
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-touch-carousel
Ultra-customizable carousel framework for React.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfp
react-flip-page
A React.js implementation of the Flipboard page swipe.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
460
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
fslightbox-react
Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for React.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dynamic-swiper
React wrapper around iDangerous swiper that auto-magically re-initializes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
re-carousel
Minimal carousel component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
rsc
react-slick-carousel
React carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-swiper
Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-swipe-card
Tinder style swipe cards
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rgg
react-gesture-gallery
a react image gallery with gesture support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package