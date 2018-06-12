openbase logo
4 Best React Swipe Button Libraries

rc-swipeout

React Swipeout(web & react-native)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsb

react-swipe-button

This repo is a react swipe button for Web / Mobile

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-swipezor

A beautiful react swipe button compatible with both desktop and mobile.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4mos ago
rsb

react-switch-button2

A React UI Component to display an awesome Switch (swipe) Button control forked from http://gfazioli.github.io/react-switch-button/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit