4 Best React Swipe Button Libraries
rc-swipeout
React Swipeout(web & react-native)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-swipe-button
This repo is a react swipe button for Web / Mobile
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-swipezor
A beautiful react swipe button compatible with both desktop and mobile.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-switch-button2
A React UI Component to display an awesome Switch (swipe) Button control forked from http://gfazioli.github.io/react-switch-button/
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
