10 Best React State Management Libraries

xstate

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

redux

Predictable state container for JavaScript apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57.5K
Weekly Downloads
7M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
939
Top Feedback
63Great Documentation
47Performant
40Highly Customizable

react-redux

Official React bindings for Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25Great Documentation
24Easy to Use
19Performant
rq

react-query

⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant

react-json-tree

DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

mobx-react

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

mobx

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
848K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
15Performant

recoil

Recoil is an experimental state management library for React apps. It provides several capabilities that are difficult to achieve with React alone, while being compatible with the newest features of React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
17
Top Feedback
15Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
9Bleeding Edge

valtio

💊 Valtio makes proxy-state simple for React and Vanilla

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

@rematch/core

The Redux Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
36.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

flux

Application Architecture for Building User Interfaces

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mobx-state-tree

Full-featured reactive state management without the boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
cor

@hookstate/core

The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
nrw

next-redux-wrapper

Redux wrapper for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@datorama/akita

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

@xstate/react

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rr

react-recollect

State management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rrs

react-ridge-state

react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mobx-react-lite

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
632K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rv

react-vuex

React bindings for Vuex, react-redux style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
uns

unstated

State so simple, it goes without saying

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
par

particule

Fine-grained atomic React state management library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago

@risingstack/react-easy-state

Simple React state management. Made with ❤️ and ES6 Proxies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sto

@fabiospampinato/store

A beautifully-simple framework-agnostic modern state management library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-easy-state

Simple React state management. Made with ❤️ and ES6 Proxies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
693
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lac

laco

⚡️Ultra lightweight state management for React and Inferno

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
3yrs ago

freactal

Clean and robust state management for React and React-like libs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@kubric/reduxutils

Utility functions for redux reducers and state management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@kubric/reducer-factory

Redux reducers made declarative

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

react-recontext

A lightweight state management inspired by Flux, Redux, based on the latest React Context API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgh

react-global-hook

state management for react & react-native using hooks.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sta

statty

A tiny and unobtrusive state management library for React and Preact apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@brigad/redux-rest-easy

⛳ Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago

dob

Light and fast 🚀 state management tool using proxy.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
724
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
xta

xtate

Simple State Management library for React / React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
con

controllerim

A state management library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago