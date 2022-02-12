Categories
10 Best React State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xstate
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
redux
Predictable state container for JavaScript apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57.5K
Weekly Downloads
7M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
939
Top Feedback
63
Great Documentation
47
Performant
40
Highly Customizable
react-redux
Official React bindings for Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25
Great Documentation
24
Easy to Use
19
Performant
rq
react-query
⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Performant
react-json-tree
DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mobx-react
Simple, scalable state management.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
mobx
Simple, scalable state management.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
848K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
15
Performant
recoil
Recoil is an experimental state management library for React apps. It provides several capabilities that are difficult to achieve with React alone, while being compatible with the newest features of React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
15
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
9
Bleeding Edge
valtio
💊 Valtio makes proxy-state simple for React and Vanilla
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
@rematch/core
The Redux Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
36.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
flux
Application Architecture for Building User Interfaces
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mobx-state-tree
Full-featured reactive state management without the boilerplate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
cor
@hookstate/core
The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
nrw
next-redux-wrapper
Redux wrapper for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@datorama/akita
🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
@xstate/react
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rr
react-recollect
State management for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rrs
react-ridge-state
react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mobx-react-lite
Simple, scalable state management.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
632K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rv
react-vuex
React bindings for Vuex, react-redux style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uns
unstated
State so simple, it goes without saying
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
par
particule
Fine-grained atomic React state management library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@risingstack/react-easy-state
Simple React state management. Made with ❤️ and ES6 Proxies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
@fabiospampinato/store
A beautifully-simple framework-agnostic modern state management library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-easy-state
Simple React state management. Made with ❤️ and ES6 Proxies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
693
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lac
laco
⚡️Ultra lightweight state management for React and Inferno
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
freactal
Clean and robust state management for React and React-like libs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@kubric/reduxutils
Utility functions for redux reducers and state management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@kubric/reducer-factory
Redux reducers made declarative
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-recontext
A lightweight state management inspired by Flux, Redux, based on the latest React Context API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgh
react-global-hook
state management for react & react-native using hooks.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sta
statty
A tiny and unobtrusive state management library for React and Preact apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@brigad/redux-rest-easy
⛳ Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dob
Light and fast 🚀 state management tool using proxy.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
724
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xta
xtate
Simple State Management library for React / React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
controllerim
A state management library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package