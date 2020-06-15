Categories
10 Best React Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rr
react-rating
A rating react component with custom symbols.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
50.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rater
⭐️ Interative & customizable star rater
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-svg-star-rating
The React component for star rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-rate
React Rate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
625K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrt
react-rating-tooltip
React-rating-tooltip is a simple to use yet completely customizable component for getting use Rating/Reviews.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
beauty-stars
A simple and beauty star rating for React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-star-picker
A star-rating component made with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srr
stars-rating-react-hooks
Stars Rating React Component with Customizable with Headless hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-ratings
A customizable svg star rating component for selecting x stars or visualizing x stars
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rrs
react-rating-stars-component
A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-rating-component
Basic React component for star (or any other icon based) rating elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-stars
A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
react-awesome-stars-rating
The star rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrd
react-ratings-declarative
A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rsr
react-star-rating
A simple star rating component built with React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-star
A tiny star rating component with custom icons for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sr
stars-rating
star rating component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection
React UI Collection built upon React Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-rating-lite
Simple lite weight star rating component for react
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrp
react-rater-plus
React.js Rater Component with theming support (fork of react-rater)
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-rating-input
React.js components for entering 0—N stars (N is 5 by default), or displaying 0—N stars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srw
star-rating-web-component
Star Rating web component. Framework-independent: use with Ionic, Angular, Vue, React, vanilla Javascript, etc. You can choose any color (default is gold), any font size (default is 25px), and any number of stars (default is 5). Created with Stencil.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-rating-system
A star rating component fully customizable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-rating-stars
React component to rate through stars
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sbr
star-based-rating
injecting star-based rating in React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
