10 Best React Star Rating Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rr

react-rating

A rating react component with custom symbols.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
50.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rr

react-rater

⭐️ Interative & customizable star rater

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-svg-star-rating

The React component for star rating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago

rc-rate

React Rate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
625K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rrt

react-rating-tooltip

React-rating-tooltip is a simple to use yet completely customizable component for getting use Rating/Reviews.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
bs

beauty-stars

A simple and beauty star rating for React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
10mos ago
rsp

react-star-picker

A star-rating component made with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
1mo ago
srr

stars-rating-react-hooks

Stars Rating React Component with Customizable with Headless hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
rsr

react-star-ratings

A customizable svg star rating component for selecting x stars or visualizing x stars

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rrs

react-rating-stars-component

A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rsr

react-star-rating-component

Basic React component for star (or any other icon based) rating elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-stars

A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ras

react-awesome-stars-rating

The star rating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
9d ago
rrd

react-ratings-declarative

A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rsr

react-star-rating

A simple star rating component built with React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
rs

react-star

A tiny star rating component with custom icons for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
sr

stars-rating

star rating component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
ruc

@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection

React UI Collection built upon React Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
rsr

react-star-rating-lite

Simple lite weight star rating component for react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrp

react-rater-plus

React.js Rater Component with theming support (fork of react-rater)

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rsr

react-star-rating-input

React.js components for entering 0—N stars (N is 5 by default), or displaying 0—N stars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
srw

star-rating-web-component

Star Rating web component. Framework-independent: use with Ionic, Angular, Vue, React, vanilla Javascript, etc. You can choose any color (default is gold), any font size (default is 25px), and any number of stars (default is 5). Created with Stencil.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrs

react-rating-system

A star rating component fully customizable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrs

react-rating-stars

React component to rate through stars

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sbr

star-based-rating

injecting star-based rating in React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago