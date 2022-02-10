openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Split Pane Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

all

allotment

A React component for resizable split views

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp

react-split-pane

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rr

react-reflex

Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
rcp

react-collapse-pane

The splittable, draggable, collapsible panel layout library 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rsi

react-split-it

A React Based Splitter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsl

react-splitter-layout

A simple split layout for React and modern browsers. https://zesik.com/react-splitter-layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rms

react-multi-split-pane

React multi split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
657
Last Commit
13d ago
rsp

@kadira/react-split-pane

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
rsp

react-split-pane-2

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
6yrs ago