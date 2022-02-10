Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Split Pane Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
all
allotment
A React component for resizable split views
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp
react-split-pane
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reflex
Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-collapse-pane
The splittable, draggable, collapsible panel layout library 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-split-it
A React Based Splitter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-splitter-layout
A simple split layout for React and modern browsers. https://zesik.com/react-splitter-layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rms
react-multi-split-pane
React multi split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
657
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
@kadira/react-split-pane
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-split-pane-2
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package