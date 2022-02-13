openbase logo
9 Best React Session Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
supertokens-auth-react

ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1d ago
rcs

react-client-session

A simple object to manage a client session in a React app

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
rsh

react-session-hook

ReactJS hook to manage session state and storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rs

@mile-hi-labs/react-session

A session management library for React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit

react-native-base-authentication

an authentication, policy and session management template for react native to connect with your server API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rno

@ist-group/react-native-oidc

A library for OIDC communication and session management in react native.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
sei

seismic

React session management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rl

@riptusk331/react-login

User session management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rns

@mile-hi-labs/react-native-session

A session management library for React Native applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit