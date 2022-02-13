Categories
9 Best React Session Management Libraries
supertokens-auth-react
ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens
Apache-2.0
rcs
react-client-session
A simple object to manage a client session in a React app
ISC
rsh
react-session-hook
ReactJS hook to manage session state and storage
MIT
rs
@mile-hi-labs/react-session
A session management library for React applications.
MIT
react-native-base-authentication
an authentication, policy and session management template for react native to connect with your server API
ISC
rno
@ist-group/react-native-oidc
A library for OIDC communication and session management in react native.
ISC
sei
seismic
React session management
MIT
rl
@riptusk331/react-login
User session management for React
MIT
rns
@mile-hi-labs/react-native-session
A session management library for React Native applications.
MIT
