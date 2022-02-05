Categories
10 Best React Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/select
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-select-plus
Fork of https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select with option group support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
@react-aria/select
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blueprintjs/select
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/listbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/picker
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
@torkelo/react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/select-utils
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@availity/select
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/search-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/search-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-functional-select
Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-country-region-selector
Country / region React select boxes for your forms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ucs
use-context-selector
React useContextSelector hook in userland
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsv
react-select-virtualized
react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selecto
Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/select
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-select-material-ui
A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-responsive-select
A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-flags-select
Customizable svg flags select components for React Js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rws
react-windowed-select
[![Travis][build-badge]][build] [![npm package][npm-badge]][npm] [![Coveralls][coveralls-badge]][coveralls] [![Storybook][storybook-badge]][storybook]
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-mobile-picker
An iOS like select box component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rat
react-add-to-calendar
A simple, customizable, and reusable Add to Calendar button component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-picky
Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectize
A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsf
react-selectable-fast
Enable React components to be selectable via mouse/touch.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sel
selectivity
Modular and light-weight selection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbm
react-bootstrap-multiselect
A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react port of bootstrap-multiselect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectable
A component for react that allows mouse selection of child items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-select2
Select2 components built with React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-superselectfield
multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bootstrap-select
A custom select for react-bootstrap using button dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-select-box
An accessible select box component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
