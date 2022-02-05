openbase logo
10 Best React Select Libraries

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@chakra-ui/select

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

react-select-plus

Fork of https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select with option group support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

@react-aria/select

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago

@blueprintjs/select

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
4d ago

@reach/listbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/picker

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
@torkelo/react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10d ago

@commercetools-uikit/select-utils

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@availity/select

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/search-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/search-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-functional-select

Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-country-region-selector

Country / region React select boxes for your forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
use-context-selector

React useContextSelector hook in userland

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-select-virtualized

react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-selecto

Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@welcome-ui/select

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4d ago
react-select-material-ui

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-responsive-select

A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-flags-select

Customizable svg flags select components for React Js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-windowed-select

[![Travis][build-badge]][build] [![npm package][npm-badge]][npm] [![Coveralls][coveralls-badge]][coveralls] [![Storybook][storybook-badge]][storybook]

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
react-mobile-picker

An iOS like select box component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-add-to-calendar

A simple, customizable, and reusable Add to Calendar button component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-picky

Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-selectize

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-selectable-fast

Enable React components to be selectable via mouse/touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
selectivity

Modular and light-weight selection library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-bootstrap-multiselect

A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react port of bootstrap-multiselect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-selectable

A component for react that allows mouse selection of child items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-select2

Select2 components built with React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
material-ui-superselectfield

multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-bootstrap-select

A custom select for react-bootstrap using button dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-select-box

An accessible select box component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
6yrs ago