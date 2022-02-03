Categories
10 Best React Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menu
Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
react-waypoint
A React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scroll
React scroll component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
409K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-component
An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss
react-scroll-sync
Synced scroll position across multiple scrollable elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rid
react-indiana-drag-scroll
React component which implements scrolling via holding the mouse button or touch
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
37.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcs
react-custom-scrollbars
React scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rhs
react-hash-scroll
NPM package that provides customizable React components and hooks for hash scrolling with refs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rp
react-parallax
A React Component for parallax effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rr
react-reveal
Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rmi
react-masonry-infinite
React component for masonry infinite grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss
react-scrollbar-size
React hook to calculate the size of browser scrollbars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
27.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uti
@react-md/utils
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-moveable
Moveable! Draggable! Resizable! Scalable! Rotatable! Warpable! Pinchable! Groupable! Snappable!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroller
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ws
@react-hook/window-scroll
↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-stay-scrolled
React component for keeping components scrolled down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-visibility-sensor
Sensor component for React that notifies you when it goes in or out of the window viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Buggy
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-scroll-anim
Animate Scroll React Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
rcs
react-custom-scroll
Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-scroll-to-bottom
React container that will auto scroll to bottom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-scrollbars-custom
The best React custom scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bottom-scroll-listener
A simple listener component that invokes a callback when the webpage is scrolled to the bottom.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvu
react-viewport-utils
Utility components for working with the viewport in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsf
react-scrollable-feed
A smart react component to scroll down automatically
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-scrollchor
A React component for scroll to `#hash` links with smooth animations
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-double-scrollbar
Adds a top horizontal scrollbar to content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-scrolllock
🔒 Prevent scroll on the <body />
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-perfect-scrollbar
A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-page-scroller
Simple React component for smoothy full-page scolling using CSS animations. React Page Scroller
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
rs
react-scrollmagic
React components for ScrollMagic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-scrollspy
🔯 react scrollspy component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
35.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-dnd-scrollzone
A smooth scrolling container for draggable items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ral
react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll
React component for anchor links using the smooth scroll polyfill.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-router-scroll
React Router scroll management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
842
Weekly Downloads
28.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-scroll-wheel-handler
Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-scroll-to-component
smooth scrolling to react component via reference.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-scrollable-anchor
Smooth scrolling anchors bound to URL hash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rao
react-animate-on-scroll
React component to provide animations when the user scrolls
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-scrollbar
Scrollbar component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-scroll-up
React component to add custom buttons for scrolling to top of page
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-isolated-scroll
React component for isolated-scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-scroll-to
Scroll to a position in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgs
react-gemini-scrollbar
🌗 React component for custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-scroll-horizontal
🖱 🔛 Scroll horizontally with the mouse wheel!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rus
react-use-scroll-position
A react hook to use scroll position
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-virtualscroll
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list. Supports multi-column.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
