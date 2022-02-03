openbase logo
10 Best React Scroll Libraries

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs

react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

react-waypoint

A React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs

react-scroll

React scroll component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
409K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris

react-infinite-scroll-component

An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss

react-scroll-sync

Synced scroll position across multiple scrollable elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rid

react-indiana-drag-scroll

React component which implements scrolling via holding the mouse button or touch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
37.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcs

react-custom-scrollbars

React scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rhs

react-hash-scroll

NPM package that provides customizable React components and hooks for hash scrolling with refs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rp

react-parallax

A React Component for parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rr

react-reveal

Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rmi

react-masonry-infinite

React component for masonry infinite grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss

react-scrollbar-size

React hook to calculate the size of browser scrollbars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
27.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
uti

@react-md/utils

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
rm

react-moveable

Moveable! Draggable! Resizable! Scalable! Rotatable! Warpable! Pinchable! Groupable! Snappable!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ris

react-infinite-scroller

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
ws

@react-hook/window-scroll

↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-stay-scrolled

React component for keeping components scrolled down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rvs

react-visibility-sensor

Sensor component for React that notifies you when it goes in or out of the window viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Buggy

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

rc-scroll-anim

Animate Scroll React Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
rcs

react-custom-scroll

Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
rst

react-scroll-to-bottom

React container that will auto scroll to bottom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rsc

react-scrollbars-custom

The best React custom scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rbs

react-bottom-scroll-listener

A simple listener component that invokes a callback when the webpage is scrolled to the bottom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rvu

react-viewport-utils

Utility components for working with the viewport in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rsf

react-scrollable-feed

A smart react component to scroll down automatically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-scrollchor

A React component for scroll to `#hash` links with smooth animations

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rds

react-double-scrollbar

Adds a top horizontal scrollbar to content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rs

react-scrolllock

🔒 Prevent scroll on the <body />

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rps

react-perfect-scrollbar

A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rps

react-page-scroller

Simple React component for smoothy full-page scolling using CSS animations. React Page Scroller

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
rs

react-scrollmagic

React components for ScrollMagic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rs

react-scrollspy

🔯 react scrollspy component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
35.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-dnd-scrollzone

A smooth scrolling container for draggable items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ral

react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll

React component for anchor links using the smooth scroll polyfill.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rrs

react-router-scroll

React Router scroll management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
842
Weekly Downloads
28.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsw

react-scroll-wheel-handler

Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rst

react-scroll-to-component

smooth scrolling to react component via reference.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsa

react-scrollable-anchor

Smooth scrolling anchors bound to URL hash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rao

react-animate-on-scroll

React component to provide animations when the user scrolls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rs

react-scrollbar

Scrollbar component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsu

react-scroll-up

React component to add custom buttons for scrolling to top of page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ris

react-isolated-scroll

React component for isolated-scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rst

react-scroll-to

Scroll to a position in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgs

react-gemini-scrollbar

🌗 React component for custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsh

react-scroll-horizontal

🖱 🔛 Scroll horizontally with the mouse wheel!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
rus

react-use-scroll-position

A react hook to use scroll position

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rv

react-virtualscroll

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list. Supports multi-column.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago