10 Best React Scroll Bar Libraries

rcs

react-custom-scrollbars

React scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sr

simplebar-react

Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
781K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rcs

react-custom-scroll

Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
rps

react-perfect-scrollbar

A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rss

react-shadow-scroll

Component that customizes the list and inserts shadow when scrolling exists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
2d ago
rs

react-scrollbar

Scrollbar component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rss

react-smooth-scrollbar

[Not Actively Maintained] A wrapper for smooth-scrollbar to React Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsj

react-scrollbar-js

The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for React JS. https://bosnaufal.github.io/react-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfs

react-free-scrollbar

A react module for creating customizable scroll area

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rc

react-customscroll

This is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago
rsc

react-scrollbar-custom

The best React custom scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

scrolly

Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago