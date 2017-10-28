Categories
10 Best React Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rcs
react-custom-scrollbars
React scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
sr
simplebar-react
Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
781K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-custom-scroll
Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-perfect-scrollbar
A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-shadow-scroll
Component that customizes the list and inserts shadow when scrolling exists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-scrollbar
Scrollbar component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-smooth-scrollbar
[Not Actively Maintained] A wrapper for smooth-scrollbar to React Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsj
react-scrollbar-js
The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for React JS. https://bosnaufal.github.io/react-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-free-scrollbar
A react module for creating customizable scroll area
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-customscroll
This is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-scrollbar-custom
The best React custom scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scrolly
Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
