Best React Screen Capture Libraries
umr
@wmik/use-media-recorder
React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mfd
mui-feedback-dialog
A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
