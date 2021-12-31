openbase logo
Best React Screen Capture Libraries

umr

@wmik/use-media-recorder

React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
mfd

mui-feedback-dialog

A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit