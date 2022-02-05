openbase logo
10 Best React Routing Libraries

react-router-dom

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant

react-router

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable

react-navigation

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Performant
10Easy to Use
wou

wouter

🥢 A minimalist-friendly ~1.5KB routing for React and Preact. Nothing else but HOOKS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@reach/router

Next generation Routing for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
nr

next-routes

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-router-config

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
10d ago
crr

connected-react-router

A Redux binding for React Router v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rrh

react-router-hash-link

Hash link scroll functionality for React Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rrl

react-router-last-location

Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@uirouter/react

🔼 UI-Router for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago

found

Extensible route-based routing for React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
16hrs ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-albus

✨ React component library for building declarative multi-step flows.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago

fluxible-router

A pluggable container for universal flux applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
2mos ago

inferno-router

🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
410
Last Commit
9d ago

react-resource-router

Configuration driven routing solution for React SPAs that manages route matching, data fetching and progressive rendering

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18hrs ago

mwp-router

A collection of Node web application utilities developed for the Meetup web platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
srr

storybook-react-router

A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-navi

🧭 Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

navi

🧭 Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@react-navigation/web

Tools for react-navigation on web browsers and servers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@americanexpress/one-app-router

✨Declarative routing for One App forked from React Router 3

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
299
Last Commit
2mos ago
rmr

react-mobx-router5

React components for routing solution using router5 and mobx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
lib

libreact

Collection of useful React components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nr

next-router

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nre

next-router-events

A more powerful Next.js router events API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago

redux-router-kit

Routing tools for React+Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
631
Last Commit
1yr ago
mu

mad-utils

Miscellaneous Typescript utilities: isomorphic, node-specific, and browser-specific. Documentation is very WIP.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1yr ago
rru

react-router-util

Useful components and utilities for working with React Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1yr ago
rs

react-spoon

A sane React Routing library for the frontend

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rrs

react-redux-saga-router

elegant powerful routing based on the simplicity of storing url as state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5mos ago

@virtuous/conductor

A simple and powerful JavaScript router for single-page applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rep

republic

Routing, forms, and actions for your React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
sup

superouter

superouter ----------

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
swi

switcheroo

React component that switches between components based on window.location. Router agnostic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmr

react-mobx-router

Declarative routing for React with Mobx Magic!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rk

react-keeper

A Strong Routing Library of React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
cr

component-router

Redux-based component routing solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rhr

react-hash-router

A basic hash router with support for nested routes. <12kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
rsr

react-simpler-router

Straightforward dynamic routing for React with well-behaved nested routes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmr

react-mobx-routing

The Browser Routing with React and Mobx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm

routing-manager

Routing manager for react

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
qwe

qwebs

Promise web server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
off

offramp

A routing library for React that keeps your router's state in sync with application state.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
rr

retil-router

Simple, powerful routing that grows with your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

pellet

Isomorphic framework using react, nodejs, and love

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
xrr

x-react-router

A complete routing library for React like react-router, but more than it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
lrr

lite-re-router

A simplistic light weight routing library for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fer

ferry

Simple routing for React.js using Express middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit