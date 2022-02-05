Categories
10 Best React Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-router-dom
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28
Great Documentation
28
Easy to Use
23
Performant
react-router
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
react-navigation
Routing and navigation for your React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Performant
10
Easy to Use
wou
wouter
🥢 A minimalist-friendly ~1.5KB routing for React and Preact. Nothing else but HOOKS.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@reach/router
Next generation Routing for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
nr
next-routes
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-router-config
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
crr
connected-react-router
A Redux binding for React Router v4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrh
react-router-hash-link
Hash link scroll functionality for React Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrl
react-router-last-location
Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uirouter/react
🔼 UI-Router for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
found
Extensible route-based routing for React applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
16hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-albus
✨ React component library for building declarative multi-step flows.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fluxible-router
A pluggable container for universal flux applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
inferno-router
🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
410
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-resource-router
Configuration driven routing solution for React SPAs that manages route matching, data fetching and progressive rendering
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mwp-router
A collection of Node web application utilities developed for the Meetup web platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srr
storybook-react-router
A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-navi
🧭 Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
navi
🧭 Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-navigation/web
Tools for react-navigation on web browsers and servers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@americanexpress/one-app-router
✨Declarative routing for One App forked from React Router 3
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
299
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-mobx-router5
React components for routing solution using router5 and mobx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lib
libreact
Collection of useful React components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-router
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nre
next-router-events
A more powerful Next.js router events API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
redux-router-kit
Routing tools for React+Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
631
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
mad-utils
Miscellaneous Typescript utilities: isomorphic, node-specific, and browser-specific. Documentation is very WIP.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rru
react-router-util
Useful components and utilities for working with React Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-spoon
A sane React Routing library for the frontend
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-redux-saga-router
elegant powerful routing based on the simplicity of storing url as state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@virtuous/conductor
A simple and powerful JavaScript router for single-page applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rep
republic
Routing, forms, and actions for your React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sup
superouter
superouter ----------
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
swi
switcheroo
React component that switches between components based on window.location. Router agnostic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-mobx-router
Declarative routing for React with Mobx Magic!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rk
react-keeper
A Strong Routing Library of React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
component-router
Redux-based component routing solution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhr
react-hash-router
A basic hash router with support for nested routes. <12kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-simpler-router
Straightforward dynamic routing for React with well-behaved nested routes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-mobx-routing
The Browser Routing with React and Mobx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
routing-manager
Routing manager for react
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qwe
qwebs
Promise web server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
off
offramp
A routing library for React that keeps your router's state in sync with application state.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
retil-router
Simple, powerful routing that grows with your app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pellet
Isomorphic framework using react, nodejs, and love
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xrr
x-react-router
A complete routing library for React like react-router, but more than it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lrr
lite-re-router
A simplistic light weight routing library for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fer
ferry
Simple routing for React.js using Express middleware.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
