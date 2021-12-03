Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Range Slider Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc-slider
React Slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Hard to Use
4
Easy to Use
react-slider
Accessible, CSS agnostic, slider component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/slider
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-slider
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/slider
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/slider
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/slider
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-range
🎚️Range input with a slider. Accessible. Bring your own styles and markup.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-range-step-input
An <input type=range> that steps up and down on click
Save
GPL-3.0+
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-circulargauge
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lineargauge
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
nouislider-react
React wrapper on NoUiSlider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-bootstrap-range-slider
A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap (Bootstrap 4) that extends the HTML input element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rir
react-input-range
React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
75.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-range
A Semantic UI Slider for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rangeslider
A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
@appigram/react-rangeslider
A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
@atlaskit/field-range
Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ran
@atlaskit/range
A range lets users choose an approximate value on a slider.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-ranger
⚛️ Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-nouislider
React component wrapping leongersen/noUiSlider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
@s-ui/react-molecule-progress-steps
`MoleculeProgressSteps` is a component that displays a range of steps and the completion status
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-simple-range
🔉 React slider component for inputting a numeric value within a range.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
@s-ui/react-atom-slider
`AtomSlider` is a component that works as an input that provides a slider a number or a set of two numbers (range)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
931
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-scrubber
React scrubber component with touch controls, styling, and lots event handlers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
867
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtr
react-time-range-slider
ReactTimeRangeSlider is a React component allowing users to integrate time range slider. It can accept start and end time. It also allow to define time format default 24 hour time format.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
757
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-smooth-range-input
🎚 React beautiful input range slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw-react-slider
A React Slider Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
487
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
reactrangeslider
React range slider component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@appearhere/react-input-range
React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
@react-pakistan/react-commons-collection
React Commons Collection built upon React StoryBook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrp
react-range-proptypes
range proptypes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
@gilbarbara/react-range-slider
A range slider component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ruc
@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection
React UI Collection built upon React Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-step-range-slider
A range slider input for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
@blaze-react/range-filter
Set a number within a range with a slider.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdr
react-dual-range-slider
react-dual-range-slider
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mapbox/react-range
A react range slider component
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-slider-simple
A simple react slider
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
rc-rangeslider
Based on
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@logicsoftware/slider
React Slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
@hawk-ui/range-slider
hawk-ui: Range Slider Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-proslider
A react slider component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-range-slider
A flexible slider for reactjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
@kalamazoo/field-range
Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsk
react-slider-kit
react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
arr
apeman-react-range
apeman react package for range input component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package