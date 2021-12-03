openbase logo
10 Best React Range Slider Libraries

rc-slider

React Slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Hard to Use
4Easy to Use

react-slider

Accessible, CSS agnostic, slider component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@chakra-ui/slider

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

@radix-ui/react-slider

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.5K
Last Commit
12d ago

@reach/slider

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/slider

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/slider

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
3d ago
rr

react-range

🎚️Range input with a slider. Accessible. Bring your own styles and markup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rrs

react-range-step-input

An <input type=range> that steps up and down on click

GPL-3.0+
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
8mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-circulargauge

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lineargauge

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6d ago
nr

nouislider-react

React wrapper on NoUiSlider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rbr

react-bootstrap-range-slider

A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap (Bootstrap 4) that extends the HTML input element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rir

react-input-range

React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
75.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-range

A Semantic UI Slider for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

react-rangeslider

A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rr

@appigram/react-rangeslider

A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
fr

@atlaskit/field-range

Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
ran

@atlaskit/range

A range lets users choose an approximate value on a slider.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
rr

react-ranger

⚛️ Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
7d ago

react-nouislider

React component wrapping leongersen/noUiSlider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmp

@s-ui/react-molecule-progress-steps

`MoleculeProgressSteps` is a component that displays a range of steps and the completion status

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
rsr

react-simple-range

🔉 React slider component for inputting a numeric value within a range.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ras

@s-ui/react-atom-slider

`AtomSlider` is a component that works as an input that provides a slider a number or a set of two numbers (range)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
931
Last Commit
rs

react-scrubber

React scrubber component with touch controls, styling, and lots event handlers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
867
Last Commit
1yr ago
rtr

react-time-range-slider

ReactTimeRangeSlider is a React component allowing users to integrate time range slider. It can accept start and end time. It also allow to define time format default 24 hour time format.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
757
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsr

react-smooth-range-input

🎚 React beautiful input range slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3mos ago

nw-react-slider

A React Slider Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
487
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rea

reactrangeslider

React range slider component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@appearhere/react-input-range

React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rcc

@react-pakistan/react-commons-collection

React Commons Collection built upon React StoryBook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
rrp

react-range-proptypes

range proptypes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rrs

@gilbarbara/react-range-slider

A range slider component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
1yr ago
ruc

@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection

React UI Collection built upon React Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
rsr

react-step-range-slider

A range slider input for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rf

@blaze-react/range-filter

Set a number within a range with a slider.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
rdr

react-dual-range-slider

react-dual-range-slider

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@mapbox/react-range

A react range slider component

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rss

react-slider-simple

A simple react slider

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

rc-rangeslider

Based on

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@logicsoftware/slider

React Slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7mos ago
rs

@hawk-ui/range-slider

hawk-ui: Range Slider Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
rp

react-proslider

A react slider component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrs

react-range-slider

A flexible slider for reactjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fr

@kalamazoo/field-range

Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
rsk

react-slider-kit

react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
arr

apeman-react-range

apeman react package for range input component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit