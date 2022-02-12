Categories
10 Best React Radio Button Libraries
rm
@szhsin/react-menu
React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/radio
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
rrb
react-radio-buttons
Well-designed radio buttons for react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@react-stately/radio
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
89.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/radio
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbc
react-btn-checkbox
React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
for
@react-md/form
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@workday/canvas-kit-react-radio
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
805
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/radio-input
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/radio-field
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/radio
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/radio-group
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
244
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/radio-tab
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pcr
pretty-checkbox-react
A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
sc
segmented-control
💅 A good-lookin' segmented control React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/radio
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrg
react-radio-group
Better radio buttons.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
436
Weekly Downloads
27.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rad
@atlaskit/radio
A radio input allows people to select only one option from a number of choices. Radio is generally displayed in a radio group.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bootstrap-switch
Turn checkboxes into toggle switches.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rar
@s-ui/react-atom-radio-button
AtomRadioButton is a component that displays an input radio w/ its expected behavior
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rad
@govuk-react/radio
Styled radio button with several configurable props.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-radios
Proper handling of HTML radios in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-radio
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
frg
@atlaskit/field-radio-group
A radio group React component used for selecting discrete values in a form
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-icheck
🔘 iCheck components built with React. Highly customizable checkbox, radio buttons and radio group.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-multi-toggle
React-Multi-Toggle is a stylish toggle component that extends the functionality of a checkbox or a radio button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrc
react-radio-context
Create radios in React without the hassle.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
478
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-radio
React Radio component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-radio
React RadioGroup
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
synfrastructure
A collection of highly reusable React components paired with sass utilities and mixins for speedy UI development
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rad
@hawk-ui/radio
hawk-ui: Basic Radio Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-radio-button
React Radio component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
prr
polythene-react-radio-group
Polythene for React component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
patchkit-radios
Convenient way to create sets of radio buttons
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
arr
apeman-react-radio
apeman react package for radio component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
