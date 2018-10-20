openbase logo
10 Best React QR Code Scanner Libraries

qrs

qrscan

QR scanner for React

2
209
3yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Poor Documentation
rqr

react-qr-reader

A react component for reading QR codes from the webcam.

40.8K
2.0/ 5
1
2Great Documentation
2Buggy
1Easy to Use
rqb

react-qr-barcode-scanner

A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.

10
3.1K
6mos ago
rbr

react-barcode-reader

React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represented as keyboard to the system.

54
3K
2yrs ago
1.0/ 5
1
2Buggy
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rqs

react-qr-scanner

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner)

6.1K
react-webcam-barcode-scanner

A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.

45
1.6K
2yrs ago
rwq

react-webcam-qr-scanner

An implementation of a real-time QR-code scanner using WebRTC

2
203
1yr ago
rcs

react-code-scanner

A react component to scan bar codes and qr codes, it uses the zbar.wasm library in a web worker.

4
2
1yr ago
1.0/ 5
1
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
rq

reactive-qr

React component for reading QR codes from camera - Desktop or Mobile

79
36
2yrs ago

react-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner

ReactJS based QR Code Scanner component, allowing you to detect and decode QR codes.

3
30
1yr ago