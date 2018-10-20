Categories
10 Best React QR Code Scanner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
qrs
qrscan
QR scanner for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rqr
react-qr-reader
A react component for reading QR codes from the webcam.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Buggy
1
Easy to Use
rqb
react-qr-barcode-scanner
A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-barcode-reader
React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represented as keyboard to the system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rqs
react-qr-scanner
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-webcam-barcode-scanner
A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwq
react-webcam-qr-scanner
An implementation of a real-time QR-code scanner using WebRTC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-code-scanner
A react component to scan bar codes and qr codes, it uses the zbar.wasm library in a web worker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
rq
reactive-qr
React component for reading QR codes from camera - Desktop or Mobile
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner
ReactJS based QR Code Scanner component, allowing you to detect and decode QR codes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
