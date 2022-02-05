openbase logo
10 Best React Progress Bar Libraries

@chakra-ui/progress

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@tanem/react-nprogress

⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-fileupload-progress

React component of Input file and progress bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-block-ui

Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-progressbar

Basic progress bar in React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-step-progress-bar

A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-sweet-progress

A way to quickly add a progress bar to react app 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
@react-aria/progress

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@radix-ui/react-progress

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
12d ago

@react-spectrum/progress

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/meter

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/progress

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@clayui/progress-bar

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-progress

React Progress Bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
736K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@ramonak/react-progress-bar

Simple React progress bar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
react-redux-loading-bar

Loading Bar (aka Progress Bar) for Redux and React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
912
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@availity/progress

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3d ago

@progress/kendo-react-progressbars

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-progressbar

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
994
Last Commit
6d ago

react-foundation

Foundation as React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-topbar-progress-indicator

`topbar` progress indicator as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1yr ago
axios-progress-bar

Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-progress-bar.js

Responsive and slick progress bars for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-progress

Simple youtube style progress bar for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-progress-bar-plus

Progress bar component for ReactJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-progress-2

ReactJS Progress 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-pure-loaders

React PureComponent loading animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
1yr ago

@material/react-linear-progress

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-gradient-progress

Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-progressbar.js

Responsive and slick progress bars for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-progress-steps

react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
react-elements

A library of reusable React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-progress-meter

ReactJS progress meter/indicator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-morett-progress-bar

A react progress bar

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit

react-md-progress-bar

React Component Material Design Progress Bar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-loadingbar

Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For React Js. http://bosnaufal.github.io/react-loading-bar/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pretty-progressbar

A generic React component which renders a responsive and slick progress bar. It provides 4 type of progress bars with options to customize them accordingly.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago