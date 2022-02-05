Categories
10 Best React Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@chakra-ui/progress
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress
⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfp
react-fileupload-progress
React component of Input file and progress bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-block-ui
Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rp
react-progressbar
Basic progress bar in React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rsp
react-step-progress-bar
A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rsp
react-sweet-progress
A way to quickly add a progress bar to react app 🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@react-aria/progress
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-progress
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/progress
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/meter
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pro
@react-md/progress
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/progress-bar
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-progress
React Progress Bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
736K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpb
@ramonak/react-progress-bar
Simple React progress bar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrl
react-redux-loading-bar
Loading Bar (aka Progress Bar) for Redux and React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
912
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/progress
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-progressbars
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-progressbar
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
994
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-foundation
Foundation as React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtp
react-topbar-progress-indicator
`topbar` progress indicator as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apb
axios-progress-bar
Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-progress-bar.js
Responsive and slick progress bars for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-progress
Simple youtube style progress bar for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-progress-bar-plus
Progress bar component for ReactJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp2
react-progress-2
ReactJS Progress 2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpl
react-pure-loaders
React PureComponent loading animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-linear-progress
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gradient-progress
Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpj
react-progressbar.js
Responsive and slick progress bars for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-progress-steps
react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
react-elements
A library of reusable React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-progress-meter
ReactJS progress meter/indicator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-morett-progress-bar
A react progress bar
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-md-progress-bar
React Component Material Design Progress Bar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-loadingbar
Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For React Js. http://bosnaufal.github.io/react-loading-bar/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pp
pretty-progressbar
A generic React component which renders a responsive and slick progress bar. It provides 4 type of progress bars with options to customize them accordingly.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
