10 Best React Profiling Libraries
react-addons-perf
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@opentelemetry/plugin-react-load
OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
redux-profiler
A Redux store enhancer which uses User Timing API to profile redux actions and time spent on notifying store listeners
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
etl
elapsed-time-logger
Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rap
react-automation-profiler
Automated React profiling and data visualization using React's Profiler API, Puppeteer, and D3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpd
react-perf-devtool
A devtool for inspecting the performance of React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ab-test
A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-flame-graph
React component for visualizing profiling data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-performance
Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-profiler-table
React component for printing tables with Profiler API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
electrode-react-ssr-caching
Optimize React SSR with profiling and component caching
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwp
@visormatt/react-web-profiler
BarGuide.io | React profiler using the web performance API's
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
