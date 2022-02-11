openbase logo
10 Best React Profiling Libraries

react-addons-perf

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@opentelemetry/plugin-react-load

OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
rp

redux-profiler

A Redux store enhancer which uses User Timing API to profile redux actions and time spent on notifying store listeners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
8d ago
etl

elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
rap

react-automation-profiler

Automated React profiling and data visualization using React's Profiler API, Puppeteer, and D3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
12d ago
rpd

react-perf-devtool

A devtool for inspecting the performance of React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit

react-ab-test

A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfg

react-flame-graph

React component for visualizing profiling data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

react-performance

Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpt

react-profiler-table

React component for printing tables with Profiler API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

electrode-react-ssr-caching

Optimize React SSR with profiling and component caching

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rwp

@visormatt/react-web-profiler

BarGuide.io | React profiler using the web performance API's

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit