Best React PPTX Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ppt
pptxgenjs
Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pptx
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-pptx?label=%22react-pptx%22%20%40%20npm)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pptx)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
