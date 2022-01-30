openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best React PPTX Builder Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ppt

pptxgenjs

Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
15d ago
rp

react-pptx

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-pptx?label=%22react-pptx%22%20%40%20npm)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pptx)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit