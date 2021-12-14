Categories
10 Best React Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rrm
react-responsive-modal
Simple responsive react modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnw
react-new-window
🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popover
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/modal
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sweetalert2-react-content
Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-floater
Advanced tooltips for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-popup-state
boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-popup
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rsp
react-sliding-pane
Pane that slides out of the window side
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
organism-react-popup
Atomic design in React (Organism)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
po
panic-overlay
Displays JS errors in browsers. Shows sources. Use with any framework. 💥✨
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@faceless-ui/modal
America's next top modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-simple-toasts
Simple toast popup for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-popup-manager
Manage react popups, Modals, Lightboxes, Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pop
@atlaskit/popup
A portalled popup primitive that is tied to a trigger element.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@snowcoders/react-popover
A wrapper around @snowcoders/react-popper to give a quick start to 90% of the popover scenarios
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-custom-popup
react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-popout
React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-popup
React popup component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-poppop
A mobile support and multi-directional modal for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-popupbox
A simple lightbox component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
pop
popups
A simple way to display beautiful popupS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpa
react-popup-alert
React popup alert npm module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-magnific-popup
ReactMagnificPopup
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dialog
Dialog component in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
@shapla/react-modal
Reusable React components for repid development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-modeless
Modeless/modal dialog box component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
essence-dialog
Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erm
easy-react-modal
wrap any react component by this Popup component and turn your component as modal.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
@react-max/modal
React modal dialogs. 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-menu-popup
Simple React select menu popover.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
@watch-state/react-modal
Popups with React and watch-state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrp
react-rectangle-popup-menu
React rectangle popup menu library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rap
react-animated-popup
A module to make elements become popups and animate in and out.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-note
Beautiful flexible notifications wrapped in an easy-to-use react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-chained-modals
You can create one popup or few chained modals using this plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-arise
Minimal sized popup/modal library built on React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wm
window-modal
A mini floating window inside the browser that can move, resize, minimize and more!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
react-error
Display popup error by dispatching action
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
@bigfan/modal
an animated modern react modal
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
essence-toast
Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
@randajan/react-popup
Simple modal windows for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mod
@acodez/modal
react modal component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-screen-modal
a react library to create a full screen drawer , modal or page with customized content ,comes with some specified options like duration ,direction and position with custom size.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpc
react-popup-component
Simple Popup Component for React.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
