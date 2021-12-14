openbase logo
10 Best React Popup Libraries

rrm

react-responsive-modal

Simple responsive react modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnw

react-new-window

🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@reach/popover

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@clayui/modal

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/alert

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago

sweetalert2-react-content

Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
rf

react-floater

Advanced tooltips for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago

material-ui-popup-state

boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-popup

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rp

reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rsp

react-sliding-pane

Pane that slides out of the window side

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

organism-react-popup

Atomic design in React (Organism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
po

panic-overlay

Displays JS errors in browsers. Shows sources. Use with any framework. 💥✨

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
1yr ago

@faceless-ui/modal

America's next top modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago
rst

react-simple-toasts

Simple toast popup for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3d ago

react-popup-manager

Manage react popups, Modals, Lightboxes, Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7d ago
pop

@atlaskit/popup

A portalled popup primitive that is tied to a trigger element.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit

@snowcoders/react-popover

A wrapper around @snowcoders/react-popper to give a quick start to 90% of the popover scenarios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
rcp

react-custom-popup

react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
rp

react-popout

React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-popup

React popup component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-poppop

A mobile support and multi-directional modal for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-popupbox

A simple lightbox component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
pop

popups

A simple way to display beautiful popupS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpa

react-popup-alert

React popup alert npm module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmp

react-magnific-popup

ReactMagnificPopup

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rd

react-dialog

Dialog component in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rm

@shapla/react-modal

Reusable React components for repid development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
rm

react-modeless

Modeless/modal dialog box component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
5yrs ago

essence-dialog

Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
erm

easy-react-modal

wrap any react component by this Popup component and turn your component as modal.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
mod

@react-max/modal

React modal dialogs. 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
rmp

react-menu-popup

Simple React select menu popover.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
rm

@watch-state/react-modal

Popups with React and watch-state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1mo ago
rrp

react-rectangle-popup-menu

React rectangle popup menu library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rap

react-animated-popup

A module to make elements become popups and animate in and out.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
rn

react-note

Beautiful flexible notifications wrapped in an easy-to-use react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
rcm

react-chained-modals

You can create one popup or few chained modals using this plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
ra

react-arise

Minimal sized popup/modal library built on React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
wm

window-modal

A mini floating window inside the browser that can move, resize, minimize and more!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
re

react-error

Display popup error by dispatching action

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mod

@bigfan/modal

an animated modern react modal

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

essence-toast

Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rp

@randajan/react-popup

Simple modal windows for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
mod

@acodez/modal

react modal component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
rsm

react-screen-modal

a react library to create a full screen drawer , modal or page with customized content ,comes with some specified options like duration ,direction and position with custom size.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpc

react-popup-component

Simple Popup Component for React.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago