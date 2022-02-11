openbase logo
10 Best React Pivot Table Libraries

ag-grid-react

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

react-pivottable

React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-flexmonster

React 16.5+ Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-pivotview

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
925
Last Commit
6d ago

@rowsncolumns/grid

Declarative React Canvas Grid primitive for Data table, Pivot table and more 💥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago

greenfield-react-table-pivot

⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7d ago
rpc

react-pivottable-custom

A modified version of pivot table based on react-pivottable for demo and test. Published package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pivottable-custom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
rp

react-pivot

React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
997
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zg

zebulon-grid

Pivot grid written in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
rtp

react-table-pivot

React Table - A lightweight, fast and extendable datagrid for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rvp

react-virtualized-pivot

React Virtualized Pivot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rkg

react-konva-grid

Moved to

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rpt

react-pivot-table

Simple pivot table written as React.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
rpt

react-pivot-table-scroll

React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gg

giga-grid

Massively performant, multi-layered React.js table widget Written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago