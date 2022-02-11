Categories
10 Best React Pivot Table Libraries
ag-grid-react
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
Built-In
8K
140K
3d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.4
/ 5
5
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-pivottable
React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
815
6.5K
1yr ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
2
react-flexmonster
React 16.5+ Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts
MIT
Built-In
10
1.1K
7d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-pivotview
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
Not Found
210
925
6d ago
Tree-Shakeable
@rowsncolumns/grid
Declarative React Canvas Grid primitive for Data table, Pivot table and more 💥
MIT
Not Found
274
1.4K
9mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
greenfield-react-table-pivot
⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
16.2K
1
7d ago
Tree-Shakeable
react-pivottable-custom
A modified version of pivot table based on react-pivottable for demo and test. Published package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pivottable-custom
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1
1
9mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-pivot
React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
997
184
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
zebulon-grid
Pivot grid written in React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
55
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-table-pivot
React Table - A lightweight, fast and extendable datagrid for React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
32
3yrs ago
Tree-Shakeable
react-virtualized-pivot
React Virtualized Pivot
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
97
28
4yrs ago
Tree-Shakeable
react-konva-grid
Moved to
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2
9
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-pivot-table
Simple pivot table written as React.js component.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
6
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-pivot-table-scroll
React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
4
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
giga-grid
Massively performant, multi-layered React.js table widget Written in TypeScript
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
30
0
5yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
