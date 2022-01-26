Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React PDF Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ren
@react-pdf/renderer
📄 Create PDF files using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
rp
react-pdf
Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
367K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rpv
@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer
A React component to view a PDF document
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rph
react-pdf-highlighter
Set of React components for PDF annotation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Hard to Use
2
Unwelcoming Community
pvr
pdf-viewer-reactjs
A simple PDF viewer for React js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-react-pdfviewer
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-pdf-ner-annotator
Annotate entities directly onto a PDF with automatic OCR for scanned PDFs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-file-viewer
Extendable file viewer for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
rpj
react-pdf-js
A React component to wrap PDF.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mpv
mgr-pdf-viewer-react
React PDF Viewer component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-view-pdf
A simple and powerful PDF Viewer library for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package