10 Best React PDF Viewer Libraries

ren

@react-pdf/renderer

📄 Create PDF files using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rp

react-pdf

Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
367K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rpv

@phuocng/react-pdf-viewer

A React component to view a PDF document

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
rph

react-pdf-highlighter

Set of React components for PDF annotation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
2Unwelcoming Community
pvr

pdf-viewer-reactjs

A simple PDF viewer for React js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-react-pdfviewer

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
6d ago

react-pdf-ner-annotator

Annotate entities directly onto a PDF with automatic OCR for scanned PDFs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
18d ago

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy
rpj

react-pdf-js

A React component to wrap PDF.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mpv

mgr-pdf-viewer-react

React PDF Viewer component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rvp

react-view-pdf

A simple and powerful PDF Viewer library for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit