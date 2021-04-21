openbase logo
10 Best React Parallax Libraries

rp

react-parallax

A React Component for parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp

react-scroll-parallax

🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
rpt

react-parallax-tilt

👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components - lightweight/zero dependencies (3kB)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@react-spring/parallax

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

rc-scroll-anim

Animate Scroll React Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
rp

react-plx

React parallax component, powerful and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10hrs ago
rph

react-parallax-hover

Parallax Hover React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
14d ago
rt

react-tilt

Tilt for react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
lre

lc-react-essentials

It is a small set of reusable components created to implement web UIs consistently.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
par

@dreamsparkx/parallax

Apple TV parallax effect for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago