Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
react-parallax
A React Component for parallax effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp
react-scroll-parallax
🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
rpt
react-parallax-tilt
👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components - lightweight/zero dependencies (3kB)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spring/parallax
✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rc-scroll-anim
Animate Scroll React Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
rp
react-plx
React parallax component, powerful and lightweight
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rph
react-parallax-hover
Parallax Hover React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tilt
Tilt for react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lre
lc-react-essentials
It is a small set of reusable components created to implement web UIs consistently.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
par
@dreamsparkx/parallax
Apple TV parallax effect for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package