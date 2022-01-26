openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Pagination Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsa

react-select-async-paginate

Wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
43.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-pagination

React Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
687K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rp

react-paginate

A ReactJS component that creates a pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rjp

react-js-pagination

Simple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow

@clayui/pagination

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/pagination-bar

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
3d ago
rph

react-pagination-hook

A React hook to render and control a paginator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vp

violet-paginator

Display, paginate, sort, filter, and update items from the server. violet-paginator is a complete list management library for react/redux applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@zendeskgarden/react-pagination

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

@commercetools-uikit/pagination

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-pagination

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@times-components/pagination

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
4d ago

@availity/pagination

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
muf

material-ui-flat-pagination

A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-pagination

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago

@welcome-ui/pagination

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4d ago
rb4

react-bootstrap-4-pagination

A React component to render and manage Bootstrap 4 pagination quickly and easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-ultimate-pagination

React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

sematable

ReactJS / Redux Data Table

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
18d ago
rhp

react-hooks-paginator

A simple react data paginator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago

griddle-react

Simple Grid Component written in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-pagify

Simple pagination for React (MIT)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@react-bootstrap/pagination

A batteries included pagination component using bootstrap styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pag

@govuk-react/pagination

Renders a styled list using flexbox, along with PaginationAnchor items expected to be provided as children.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit

material-ui-dots

Just some animated dots for pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmp

@s-ui/react-molecule-pagination

`MoleculePagination` is a component that displays a range of pages with the current page highlighted and the proper buttons to navigate across the available pages in the entire range of total pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit

react-paginating

Simple, lightweight, flexible pagination ReactJS component ⏮⏪1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣⏩⏭

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jrp

jw-react-pagination

React Pagination Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rds

react-data-sort

A React component to sort and paginate data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rdc

react-data-components

React components for sorting, filtering and pagination of data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@trendmicro/react-paginations

React Paginations component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnp

react-next-paging

Pagination react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tph

token-pagination-hooks

React Hooks library to use classic pagination in a frontend with a token-based pagination backend.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
319
Last Commit
1yr ago
ouf

office-ui-fabric-react-pagination

React.js pagination component with office-ui-fabric style, based on react-ultimate-pagination.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
mp

materialui-pagination

A simple pagination component for Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pag

@hawk-ui/pagination

hawk-ui: Pagination Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
rp

react-pivot

React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
997
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmp

react-mui-pagination

React Material UI Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bpr

bulma-pagination-react

Bulma pagination as a react component.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago

materialui-pagination-component

A pagination component for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

react-pre

Enhanced pre element for react apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
re

react-elements

A library of reusable React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rp

redux-pager

Lightweight composable Redux pagination component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
rpc

react-pagination-custom

React pagination easy customize component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-paginator

A Paginator Component for Reactjs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago