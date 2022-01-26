Categories
10 Best React Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rsa
react-select-async-paginate
Wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
43.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-pagination
React Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
687K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rp
react-paginate
A ReactJS component that creates a pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rjp
react-js-pagination
Simple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
@clayui/pagination
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/pagination-bar
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rph
react-pagination-hook
A React hook to render and control a paginator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vp
violet-paginator
Display, paginate, sort, filter, and update items from the server. violet-paginator is a complete list management library for react/redux applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@zendeskgarden/react-pagination
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/pagination
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-pagination
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/pagination
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/pagination
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-flat-pagination
A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-pagination
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/pagination
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb4
react-bootstrap-4-pagination
A React component to render and manage Bootstrap 4 pagination quickly and easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ultimate-pagination
React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sematable
ReactJS / Redux Data Table
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhp
react-hooks-paginator
A simple react data paginator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
griddle-react
Simple Grid Component written in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pagify
Simple pagination for React (MIT)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-bootstrap/pagination
A batteries included pagination component using bootstrap styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pag
@govuk-react/pagination
Renders a styled list using flexbox, along with PaginationAnchor items expected to be provided as children.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-dots
Just some animated dots for pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
@s-ui/react-molecule-pagination
`MoleculePagination` is a component that displays a range of pages with the current page highlighted and the proper buttons to navigate across the available pages in the entire range of total pages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-paginating
Simple, lightweight, flexible pagination ReactJS component ⏮⏪1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣⏩⏭
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jrp
jw-react-pagination
React Pagination Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-data-sort
A React component to sort and paginate data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-data-components
React components for sorting, filtering and pagination of data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-paginations
React Paginations component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-next-paging
Pagination react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tph
token-pagination-hooks
React Hooks library to use classic pagination in a frontend with a token-based pagination backend.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
319
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ouf
office-ui-fabric-react-pagination
React.js pagination component with office-ui-fabric style, based on react-ultimate-pagination.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
materialui-pagination
A simple pagination component for Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pag
@hawk-ui/pagination
hawk-ui: Pagination Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pivot
React-Pivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
997
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-mui-pagination
React Material UI Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bpr
bulma-pagination-react
Bulma pagination as a react component.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
materialui-pagination-component
A pagination component for Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pre
Enhanced pre element for react apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
react-elements
A library of reusable React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
redux-pager
Lightweight composable Redux pagination component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
react-pagination-custom
React pagination easy customize component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-paginator
A Paginator Component for Reactjs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
