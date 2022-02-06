Categories
10 Best React Onboarding Tour Libraries
intro.js
Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rj
react-joyride
Create guided tours in your apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rea
reactour
Tourist Guide into your React Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-shepherd
A React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ijr
intro.js-react
Intro.js React Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ui-tour
Tours system for retail-ui
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wal
walktour
Guided tour/walkthrough component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rtg
Interactive tutorial through react application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tour-component
A vuejs and reactjs tour component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tou
@reactour/tour
<p align="center"> <a href="reactour.js.org"> <img alt="Reactour" title="Reactour" src="../../logo.svg" width="250"></a> </p> <p align="center" style="margin-top: 40px;margin-bottom: 40px;"> <strong>Tourist Guide</strong> into your React Components </
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
