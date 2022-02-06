openbase logo
10 Best React Onboarding Tour Libraries

intro.js

Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
rj

react-joyride

Create guided tours in your apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rea

reactour

Tourist Guide into your React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

react-shepherd

A React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
ijr

intro.js-react

Intro.js React Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-ui-tour

Tours system for retail-ui

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2mos ago
wal

walktour

Guided tour/walkthrough component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2mos ago
rr

react-rtg

Interactive tutorial through react application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
8mos ago
tc

tour-component

A vuejs and reactjs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5mos ago
tou

@reactour/tour

<p align="center"> <a href="reactour.js.org"> <img alt="Reactour" title="Reactour" src="../../logo.svg" width="250"></a> </p> <p align="center" style="margin-top: 40px;margin-bottom: 40px;"> <strong>Tourist Guide</strong> into your React Components </

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit