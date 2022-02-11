openbase logo
strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
react-facebook-login

A Component React for Facebook Login

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
96.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-adal

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-google-login

A React Google Login Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Slow
3Poor Documentation
react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-social-login

React Component for Login via Social Providers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@axa-fr/react-oidc-context

A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
react-microsoft-login

Microsoft services authorization with React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-oidc

Wrapper for the OIDC JavaScript client, to be used in React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-twitter-login

Twitter OAuth with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-aad-msal

A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
redux-oidc

A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

react-twitter-auth

A React Twitter Login Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@jfront/oauth-context

Library for accessing OAuth server from JFront apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago

@jfront/oauth-user

Library for accessing OAuth server from JFront apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-azure-adb2c

Looking for a maintainer - if interested please get in touch in issue #13

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-facebook-login-component

React Facebook Component to log users in through facebook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-google-authorize

A Google OAuth Authorization Component for React that supports multiple instances

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
502
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-google-login-component

React Google Component to log users in through google

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-azure-b2c

React friendly wrapper over the Microsoft MSAL library for Azure B2C

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-use-auth

The simplest way to add authentication to your React app. Supports various providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
1yr ago
redux-auth

Complete token authentication system for react + redux that supports isomorphic rendering.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-linkedin-sdk

React Linkedin SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-oauth2

A social oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React. You can login via Facebook, Google, Twitter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago
redux-implicit-oauth2

OAuth 2.0 Implicit Grant Flow with Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
anonysecure

Anonymous authorization for JS applications

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago