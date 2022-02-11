Categories
10 Best React OAuth Libraries
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
rfl
react-facebook-login
A Component React for Facebook Login
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
96.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ra
react-adal
Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgl
react-google-login
A React Google Login Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
4
Slow
3
Poor Documentation
rll
react-linkedin-login-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-social-login
React Component for Login via Social Providers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@axa-fr/react-oidc-context
A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rml
react-microsoft-login
Microsoft services authorization with React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-oidc
Wrapper for the OIDC JavaScript client, to be used in React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtl
react-twitter-login
Twitter OAuth with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-aad-msal
A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
redux-oidc
A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
react-twitter-auth
A React Twitter Login Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@jfront/oauth-context
Library for accessing OAuth server from JFront apps.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jfront/oauth-user
Library for accessing OAuth server from JFront apps.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-azure-adb2c
Looking for a maintainer - if interested please get in touch in issue #13
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfl
react-facebook-login-component
React Facebook Component to log users in through facebook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-google-authorize
A Google OAuth Authorization Component for React that supports multiple instances
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
502
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgl
react-google-login-component
React Google Component to log users in through google
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-azure-b2c
React friendly wrapper over the Microsoft MSAL library for Azure B2C
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-auth
The simplest way to add authentication to your React app. Supports various providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ra
redux-auth
Complete token authentication system for react + redux that supports isomorphic rendering.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-linkedin-sdk
React Linkedin SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-oauth2
A social oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React. You can login via Facebook, Google, Twitter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rio
redux-implicit-oauth2
OAuth 2.0 Implicit Grant Flow with Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ano
anonysecure
Anonymous authorization for JS applications
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
