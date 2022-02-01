openbase logo
10 Best React Notification Libraries

react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable

rc-notification

React Notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-toast-notifications

🍞 A toast notification system for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-notifications

Notification component for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
31.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

@chakra-ui/alert

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
reapop

📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@magicbell/magicbell-react

React components for building a notification inbox for your app

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
10d ago

@clayui/alert

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-notifications

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4d ago
@react-md/alert

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
react-floater

Advanced tooltips for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@keen.io/toast-notifications

Mono-repository for Front-End projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-notifications-component

Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-notification

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

redux-notifications

Redux & React based Notifications center.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
22.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-useportal

🌀 React hook for Portals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@nature-ui/alert

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
6d ago
react-simple-snackbar

A really simple React snackbar component ⚛︎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-notification-system

A complete and totally customizable component for notifications in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-s-alert

Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
658
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
toasted-notes

Flexible, easy to implement toast notifications for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit

rmc-notification

notification ui component for react

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-notification-system-redux

Redux wrapper for react-notification-system

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cogo-toast

Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React. Only ~ 4kb gzip, with styles and icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-web-notification

React component with HTML5 Web Notification API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-notification

Snackbar notifications for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
react-notify-toast

Toast notifications for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-notification-alert

React bootstrap 4 notification alert

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@s-ui/react-molecule-notification

> Notifications offer users information on the system. The content may confirm that an action has been performed correctly, warn the user of an error or simply give information on certain circumstances.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit

react-notification-badge

Simple notification badge react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-push-notification

Push notification library for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@trendmicro/react-notifications

React Notifications component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
simple-react-notifications

Tiny React.js notification library (1kb gzip).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
158
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-materialui-notifications

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-s-alert-khardenstine

Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-note

Beautiful flexible notifications wrapped in an easy-to-use react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
react-notifys

Notifys is a React component which provides notifications with many configuration possibilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-ui-notification

A simple and flexible UI notifications component using React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

luxo

A messaging component for Reactjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
react-redux-notification

The simplest way to implement a notification system in your React-Redux app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago