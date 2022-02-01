Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
6.83KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
rc-notification
React Notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications
🍞 A toast notification system for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rn
react-notifications
Notification component for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
31.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/alert
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rea
reapop
📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@magicbell/magicbell-react
React components for building a notification inbox for your app
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-notifications
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ale
@react-md/alert
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-floater
Advanced tooltips for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@keen.io/toast-notifications
Mono-repository for Front-End projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-notifications-component
Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-notification
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
redux-notifications
Redux & React based Notifications center.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
22.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-useportal
🌀 React hook for Portals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/alert
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-simple-snackbar
A really simple React snackbar component ⚛︎
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-notification-system
A complete and totally customizable component for notifications in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rsa
react-s-alert
Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
658
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
toasted-notes
Flexible, easy to implement toast notifications for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc-notification
notification ui component for react
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-notification-system-redux
Redux wrapper for react-notification-system
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cogo-toast
Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React. Only ~ 4kb gzip, with styles and icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-web-notification
React component with HTML5 Web Notification API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-notification
Snackbar notifications for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-notify-toast
Toast notifications for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-notification-alert
React bootstrap 4 notification alert
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rmn
@s-ui/react-molecule-notification
> Notifications offer users information on the system. The content may confirm that an action has been performed correctly, warn the user of an error or simply give information on certain circumstances.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-notification-badge
Simple notification badge react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpn
react-push-notification
Push notification library for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-notifications
React Notifications component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srn
simple-react-notifications
Tiny React.js notification library (1kb gzip).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
158
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmn
react-materialui-notifications
Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-s-alert-khardenstine
Alerts / Notifications for React with rich configuration options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-note
Beautiful flexible notifications wrapped in an easy-to-use react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-notifys
Notifys is a React component which provides notifications with many configuration possibilities
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
run
react-ui-notification
A simple and flexible UI notifications component using React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
luxo
A messaging component for Reactjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrn
react-redux-notification
The simplest way to implement a notification system in your React-Redux app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package