openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Native WiFi Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rns

react-native-system-setting

A library to access system setting, and change it easily. eg: volume, brightness, wifi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rna

react-native-android-wifi

A react-native module for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android devices.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wifi-p2p

Library that provide access for working with wi-fi direct (p2p) module in android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rni

react-native-iot-wifi

Simple wifi configuration manager for IOT devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnw

react-native-wifi

A react-native implementation for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android and iOS devices.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wifi-manager

A WiFi connection manager for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago