openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Native WebRTC Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-webrtc

The WebRTC module for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant

react-native-twilio-video-webrtc

Twilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-immediate-phone-call

Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-incall-manager

This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-native-web-webrtc

A project to support WebRTC for react-native-web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnk

react-native-kurento-utils

Kurento Utilities

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago