6 Best React Native WebRTC Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-webrtc
The WebRTC module for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
react-native-twilio-video-webrtc
Twilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-immediate-phone-call
Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-incall-manager
This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-web-webrtc
A project to support WebRTC for react-native-web
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnk
react-native-kurento-utils
Kurento Utilities
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
