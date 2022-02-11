openbase logo
5 Best React Native WebGL Libraries

expo-gl

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-webgl-view-shot

React Native WebGL extension to rasterize a view as a GL Texture.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-unity-webgl

This repository is to help you implement the the webgl output of the unity and others game engines in your react native project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-webgl-arkit

THREE.js ARKit extension for react-native-webgl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-particles-webgl

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, React Native, Three.js and WebGL, if don't like memory leaking react-three-fiber, try https://github.com/flyskywhy/react-native-particles-bg built on @flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago