Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best React Native WebGL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-gl
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnw
react-native-webgl-view-shot
React Native WebGL extension to rasterize a view as a GL Texture.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-unity-webgl
This repository is to help you implement the the webgl output of the unity and others game engines in your react native project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-webgl-arkit
THREE.js ARKit extension for react-native-webgl
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-particles-webgl
🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, React Native, Three.js and WebGL, if don't like memory leaking react-three-fiber, try https://github.com/flyskywhy/react-native-particles-bg built on @flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package