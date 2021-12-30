openbase logo
Best React Native Virtual Keyboard Libraries

rns

react-native-screen-keyboard

On-screen keyboard with customisable keys and tactile / UI feedback 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnv

react-native-virtual-keyboard

React native's software/virtual numeric keyboard, which can be used instead of Android/iOS ones if it suits your app style better.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4mos ago