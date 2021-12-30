Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best React Native Virtual Keyboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rns
react-native-screen-keyboard
On-screen keyboard with customisable keys and tactile / UI feedback 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-virtual-keyboard
React native's software/virtual numeric keyboard, which can be used instead of Android/iOS ones if it suits your app style better.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package