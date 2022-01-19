Categories
10 Best React Native Video Player Libraries
react-native-video
A <Video /> component for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Slow
expo-av
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnj
react-native-jw-media-player
React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rnv
react-native-video-player
A video player for React Native with controls
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-player
React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-video-processing
Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnt
react-native-true-sight
📱 A cross-platform (Android / iOS) video player with customizable controls for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
208
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-videoplayer
A native ios video player component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
react-native-video-editor
Video editor tools for React-Native
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-vlc-player
VLC Player for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-opener
A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-player
Media player for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-media-player
This is a react native media player with external display controller. Support photo, video, music and background mode.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-media-kit
Video(and audio) component for react-native apps, supporting both iOS and Android. A unified and elegant player controller is provided by default. The API is similar with HTML video.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
