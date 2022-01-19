openbase logo
10 Best React Native Video Player Libraries

react-native-video

A <Video /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Slow

expo-av

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-native-jw-media-player

React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
react-native-video-player

A video player for React Native with controls

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-native-vlc-media-player

React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-video-processing

Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-native-true-sight

📱 A cross-platform (Android / iOS) video player with customizable controls for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
208
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-videoplayer

A native ios video player component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

react-native-video-editor

Video editor tools for React-Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-vlc-player

VLC Player for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-file-opener

A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-native-player

Media player for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-native-media-player

This is a react native media player with external display controller. Support photo, video, music and background mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-media-kit

Video(and audio) component for react-native apps, supporting both iOS and Android. A unified and elegant player controller is provided by default. The API is similar with HTML video.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago