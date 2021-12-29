Categories
6 Best React Native Validation Libraries
fie
fielder
A field-first form library for React and React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn
tcomb-form-native
Forms library for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-paper-form-builder
React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-formik
Set of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-merlin
Web like forms in React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-form-generator
Generate forms with native look and feel in a breeze
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
