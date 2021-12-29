openbase logo
6 Best React Native Validation Libraries

fielder

A field-first form library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
tcomb-form-native

Forms library for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-native-paper-form-builder

React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-native-formik

Set of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-merlin

Web like forms in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
react-native-form-generator

Generate forms with native look and feel in a breeze

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago