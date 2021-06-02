openbase logo
10 Best React Native Validated/Masked Input Libraries

react-native-text-input-mask

Text input mask for React Native, Android and iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
react-native-phone-input

Phone input box for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
react-native-currency-input

A simple currency input component for both iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-native-masked-text

A pure javascript masked text and input text component for React-Native.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
40.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-hide-show-password-input

React-Native Hide Show Password InputText Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-otp-textinput

Text View usable for OTP / Pin implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-credit-card

💳 React native credit card display component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-masked-input

A pure javascript masked text and input text component for React-Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-country-code-telephone-input

Ready-to-use components for building a Whatsapp style user onboarding workflow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit

react-native-amount-input

⚛️ React Native JS-only amount (decimal) input component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-masked-input-text

A typescript masked input component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-clean-number-input

React Native Component that removes all non-numeric characters from user input.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago