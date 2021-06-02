Categories
10 Best React Native Validated/Masked Input Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-text-input-mask
Text input mask for React Native, Android and iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-phone-input
Phone input box for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-currency-input
A simple currency input component for both iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-masked-text
A pure javascript masked text and input text component for React-Native.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
40.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-hide-show-password-input
React-Native Hide Show Password InputText Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-otp-textinput
Text View usable for OTP / Pin implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-credit-card
💳 React native credit card display component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-masked-input
A pure javascript masked text and input text component for React-Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-country-code-telephone-input
Ready-to-use components for building a Whatsapp style user onboarding workflow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-amount-input
⚛️ React Native JS-only amount (decimal) input component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-masked-input-text
A typescript masked input component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-clean-number-input
React Native Component that removes all non-numeric characters from user input.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
