5 Best React Native Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnj
react-native-json-tree
React Native JSON Viewer Component, based on react-json-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-treeview
Tree View for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
rnf
react-native-final-tree-view
A React Native tree view component!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
@sishuguojixuefu/react-native-json-tree
React Native JSON Viewer Component, based on react-json-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-animated-tree-view
A react native tree view component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
