7 Best React Native Touch Events Libraries

react-native-gesture-handler

Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.

4.6K
457K
7d ago
4.8/ 5
react-native-gesture-detector

Create and detect custom, complex gestures in React Native. 🍭

74
9
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
react-native-material-ripple

Base component for touchable elements

383
33.7K
2yrs ago
react-native-touch-through-view

Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.

41
646
2yrs ago

@appandflow/touchable

React-Native button helper library

46
562
4yrs ago
react-native-sooji-animated-input

Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :

0
8
3yrs ago
react-native-touchable-bounce

React Native <TouchableBounce /> component

76
2
4yrs ago