7 Best React Native Touch Events Libraries
react-native-gesture-handler
Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rng
react-native-gesture-detector
Create and detect custom, complex gestures in React Native. 🍭
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-material-ripple
Base component for touchable elements
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touch-through-view
Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@appandflow/touchable
React-Native button helper library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sooji-animated-input
Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touchable-bounce
React Native <TouchableBounce /> component
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
