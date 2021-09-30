Categories
10 Best React Native Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnw
react-native-walkthrough-tooltip
An inline wrapper for calling out React Native components via tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rt
rn-tooltip
A <Tooltip /> component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltips
React Native: Native Tooltip View
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-popover-tooltip
ReactNative component - tooltip menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltip
A react-native wrapper for showing tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltip-menu
ReactNative component - tooltip menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-tooltip-view
A deadly simple tooltip view that you can put whatever you want 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltip-alert
Add Tooltip alert to your project (Android & iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-action-tips
Cross platform tooltip for React Native (with TypeScript)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tokensoft/react-native-popover-tooltip
ReactNative component - tooltip menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
