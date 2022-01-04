Categories
10 Best React Native Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnd
react-native-dropdownalert
A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnr
react-native-root-toast
react native toast like component, pure javascript solution
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rnt
react-native-toast-message
Animated toast message component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
658
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-styled-toast
A theme friendly, easy to use react-native toast component built using styled-components and styled-system.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-toast
Cross-platform Toast experience for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-toast
A react native module to show toast like android, it works on iOS and Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-toasty
React Native: Native Toast
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
621
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-toast-banner
An animating banner fully based on Javascript
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
@rimiti/react-native-toastify
📱 React Native cross-plateform (iOS / Android) Toast component highly customizable.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-toast-notification
Toast notification for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-root-toaster
A toaster on the top of your React Native App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@unpourtous/react-native-stub-toast
A Toast component which can be called with static function, It does not need to add <Tosat /> every page.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
